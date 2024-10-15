Six ways to avoid burnout as an entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs struggle to draw boundaries between work and personal lives, which often leads to an unhealthy balance

Entrepreneurs are often told starting and keeping a business sustainable will require a lot of personal time and sleep sacrifice. However, this can cause burnout in the long run if not managed carefully.

Joel Andrews, regional investment manager at Business Partners says there are steps entrepreneurs can follow to avoid burnout during their journey.

“A common misconception is that working long hours and sacrificing personal well-being is necessary for success, but this mindset is dangerous. While hard work is certainly part of the equation, so is avoiding burnout. You need to actively manage your energy to stay in the game.”

Here are six key strategies entrepreneurs can use to safeguard their well-being while managing their businesses:

Build a solid support network

He advises entrepreneurs to build a solid support network which can include mentors, peers or even advisors who can provide practical advice and emotional support during challenges.

“Building relationships with other entrepreneurs through industry events or professional organisations also allows you to share experiences and gain valuable perspectives.”

Andrews says having a support network can make a huge difference as when things get tough, one would get advice on how to navigate through that situation with more clarity and confidence.

Learn to delegate effectively

Andrews adds that most entrepreneurs end up wanting to do everything by themselves, which can lead to exhaustion while hindering the business’ growth.

He advises entrepreneurs to learn how to delegate responsibilities effectively, whether through hiring staff or outsourcing tasks. “This can allow entrepreneurs to focus on strategic areas while avoiding burnout.”

He says it is important for entrepreneurs to trust their teams to manage different parts of the business, as it would provide relief and it will scale operations.

Manage your time wisely

One thing he has noticed is how entrepreneurs struggle to draw boundaries between work and personal lives, which often leads to an unhealthy balance.

He emphasises setting clear working hours, with breaks and making family time a priority to prevent overworking. Being intentional about how to spend time can be one of the best ways to manage stress.

“Many entrepreneurs feel like they should be working around the clock, but that approach is unsustainable in the long term. Set aside time for rest and recovery – your business will thank you.”

Incorporate wellness practices into your routine

“The entrepreneurial lifestyle often involves erratic hours and high-stress levels, which can take a toll on both physical and mental health.”

Andrews says it is important to incorporate wellness practices, such as regular exercise in your everyday life to help recharge and remain resilient.

The exercises do not have to be anything big but activities like walking and yoga to improve focus and reduce stress levels.

“Physical health is a non-negotiable part of running a business. When you’re constantly in survival mode, it’s easy to neglect your body and mind.”

Set realistic goals and manage expectations

He adds it is important for entrepreneurs to set realistic goals and manage expectations, as they are often driven by ambition.

Setting achievable short-term objectives and breaking them down into manageable tasks can help one stay motivated without feeling overwhelmed.

“Adjusting your expectations and accepting that not everything will go as planned is equally important.”

It is important to always remember that growth takes time.

Seek professional help when needed

“There is no shame in seeking help from a professional, whether it’s a business coach, financial advisor, or therapist.” He says these experts can provide tools to help you manage stress and keep the business on track.

Andrews adds that it is critical for entrepreneurs to remember that looking after oneself is necessary, not only for their own health but also for the future of the business.

