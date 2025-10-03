Four medical aids set to increase premiums. Here’s the lowest increase

Discovery, Bonitas, Medihelp and Bestmed have recently announced their premium increases for 2026.

South Africa’s leading medical aids have announced their premium increases for 2026.

These include Discovery Health Medical Scheme (DHMS), Bonitas, Medihelp and Bestmed.

Any type of increase, whether big or small, is set to affect household budgets. Medical aid premiums for 2026 are not as high as the increases in 2025.

For 2025, Discovery had a weighted average increase of 9.3%, Bonitas 10.2%, Medihelp 10.8%, and Bestmed 12.75%.

The weighted average increases announced for 2026 recently are: Discovery 7.2%, Bonitas 8.8%, Medihelp 8.46%, and Bestmed 6.8%. It is important to note that each medical scheme has different increases per plan.

Guidelines for medical aid increases

Circular 24 of 2025 by the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) outlines the requirements that medical schemes should comply with when determining annual contribution increases and benefit amendments for the 2026 benefit year.

The council noted that annual medical scheme contribution rates have consistently increased at a higher rate than consumer inflation.

“The CMS remains concerned by this trend as it places a significant financial burden on members of medical schemes. Coupled with steep increases in electricity prices and high food inflation, it is evident that most household budgets are significantly constrained,” reads the circular.

“To ease the financial strain on members of medical schemes and the risk of losing health insurance, the CMS hereby recommends that the contribution increase and cost assumptions for tariff increases for the 2026 benefit year be limited to 3.3% plus reasonable utilisation estimates.”

The medical aid with a pause on increases

Discovery announced it will save its members approximately R1.5 billion (R1 100 per member) in three months by implementing the increase in April instead of in January.

Discovery will increase the monthly contributions of its high-end Executive and Comprehensive plans, the Coastal variations of its Saver and Core plans (for the four coastal provinces), and its KeyCare entry-level plans by 7.9%.

While the new Active Smart plan will not increase, the premium will remain at R1 350 per month. Contributions to KeyCare plans are linked to members’ income.

The scheme highlighted that two-thirds of members will see an increase of 6.9% in their contributions.

Bonitas 8.8% average increase

Lee Callakoppen, the principal officer of Bonitas Medical Fund, said that certain strategic options will result in lower-than-average increases aimed at improving accessibility. Bonitas announced a weighted average contribution increase of 8.8%.

“Every benefit adjustment in the 2026 range was guided by the data we see daily from our members’ health needs,” he added.

“We looked at the current utilisation patterns of members and claims data and are confident that our offerings are aligned to the care our members need.”

The medical scheme will be introducing two new options next year. Bon Core, priced at R1 275 per beneficiary, and Bon Prime, a restructured version of the Primary Select option.

Medihelp Medical Scheme

Varsha Vala, the principal officer of Medihelp, said that for 2026, they focused on affordability through actuarial oversight. Moonstone reported contributions for the scheme will increase by 8.46%, with the lowest increase across selected plans set at 6%.

Medihelp will introduce a savings plan feature allowing members to adjust whether co-payments are paid from their medical savings account at any time during the year.

“This elevates Medihelp from simply allocating savings to actively empowering members to manage and grow their benefits. It’s flexible, member-driven, and unique in the South African market.”

From 2026, only the highest procedure-specific co-payment per admission will apply, reducing members’ out-of-pocket costs.

Bestmed Medical Scheme

Leo Dlamini, the Chief Executive and Principal Officer of Bestmed, noted that healthcare inflation remains one of the biggest challenges facing households.

“But our responsibility is clear: to safeguard the depth of our benefits, while ensuring contributions remain competitive. That’s why for 2026, we’re not only protecting our current benefits, but we’re adding important new preventative care benefits as well.”

Bestmed announced an average weighted increase of 6.8%, with some options increasing by as little as 5.1%.

“Our expanded benefits reflect the changing needs of our members, from oncology to women’s health, while continuing to reinforce our commitment to delivering tangible value and improved quality of care.”

