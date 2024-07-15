World Youth Skills Day: SA’s demand for IT professionals grows

The United Nations declared 15 July World Youth Skills Day by the United Nations General Assembly to celebrate the importance of equipping young people with skills for employment and entrepreneurship.

The day also aims to address sustainability and development issues affecting young people around the world.

Michelle Dobson, head of brand at Pnet says the global information technology (IT) sector is grappling as demand for IT professionals grows. “The rapid pace of technological advancement means that the skills required are constantly evolving.”

She says South Africa is experiencing a similar shortage of skilled IT professionals, so addressing this issue at the lowest level is vital for the country’s economic development and for the country’s ability to compete in the global market.

Skills over qualifications

She notes how more South African companies are now more likely to employ a person with skills rather than someone with a qualification, but no skills. She says this is more likely most technology companies, a sector that is constantly evolving. The sector requires innovation and adaptability, therefore most technology companies opt for candidates who have relevant, up-to-date skills over those with traditional qualifications, she says.

Dobson says South Africa’s education system may not always adequately prepare students with the practical skills needed in the rapidly evolving tech industry.

“Emphasising skills allows employers to tap into a larger pool of talent, including self-taught individuals, career-changers, and those from underrepresented groups who may not have followed traditional educational pathways, such as self-study, online courses, or practical experience,” she says.

Empowering the Youth through IT Education

She says empowering the youth is critical to address the skills shortage will be addressed. “Young people are often considered to be more adaptable and quicker to learn new technologies, represent a vast and underutilised resource,” says Dobson.

She says by providing them with the right training, opportunities, and support, the youth can bridge the skills gap to build a more resilient IT workforce. “Youth have all the idealism, enthusiasm, energy, and intellect needed to transform society today; they just need the tools and someone to say: ‘I believe in you’,” adds Dobson

She emphasises that early exposure to coding and other skills can foster interest and aptitude in technology, making it more likely that the youth will pursue careers in this field. By starting IT education at a young age, future generations will be well-equipped to meet the evolving needs of the tech industry.

Corporate Involvement is key

Dobson says corporate involvement in addressing the shortage is crucial, as some companies provide funding, resources, and mentorship. She also believes companies and businesses can help create a pipeline of skilled talent that is ready to meet the demands of the modern workforce. Recognising the importance of addressing the IT skills shortage and the role that the youth can play in mitigating this challenge is crucial.