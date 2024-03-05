Gauteng 2024 Budget speech: E-toll debt, AmaPanyaza among key highlights

Gauteng MEC for Finance Jacob Mamabolo delivered the 2024 Budget speech on Tuesday.

Gauteng’s E-toll debt, AmaPanyaza and job creation were some of the key highlights from this year’s budget speech.

The MEC reflected on the achievements of his administration as the end of his tenure draws closer, while allocating funds for the new financial year.

Here are some key takeaways from Mamabolo’s monologue.

e-Toll Debt

The Gauteng Treasury has accepted the 30% e-toll debt contribution.

This after Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana struck an agreement for the province to cover 30% of Sanral’s e-toll debt and interest obligations, with the national government pledging to handle the other 70%.

“The gantry lights and cameras will remain on as they will continue to be operated for other law enforcement purposes but will no longer be used for e-toll collection,” Mamabolo said.

AmaPanyaza

Mamabolo has allocated R2.3 billion towards Gauteng’s Community Safety department, and R7.2 billion over the 2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

The amounts will go towards funding Lesufi’s Crime Prevention Wardens, as well as helicopters and drones, among other crime fighting projects.

A Provincial Integrated Command Centre and Gender-Based Violence fighting initiatives will also be provided for.

Infrastructure

Mamabolo allocated R37.2 billion for delivery of infrastructure in the 2024 financial year.

“These resources will be used to continue with the implementation of projects that commenced with construction in the previous financial years and projects that have met the minimum planning requirements for funding,” he said.

Meanwhile, the total budget allocated for infrastructure since 2019 amounted to R58.6 billion.

“We used this budget to maintain the existing stock of infrastructure assets and provide additional capacity in response to the growing need for service delivery,” Mamabolo said.

Informal settlements

The Gauteng Department of Human Settlements has been allocated R5.8 billion in the new financial year, and R16.9 billion over the MTEF to provide housing and improve residential infrastructure.

Mamabolo said this would be done through the Human Settlement Development Grant (HSDG), Rapid Land Release Programme and Urban Renewal Programme to improve living conditions in the townships, informal settlements and hostels.

Job creation

Lastly, Gauteng’s Department of Economic Development will receive a R1.7 billion cash injection in the 2024/25 financial year, and R5.3 billion of the 2024 MTEF.

The amounts are geared towards finding job creation initiatives and the implementation of projects to stimulate the township economy.

Mamabolo said the Nasi iSpani mass recruitment programme, which was launched by Lesufi in June last year would continue to facilitate access to job openings for the youth within departments and their entities and enhance service delivery.

“In the 2024/25 financial year, this will be done through initiatives such as the Green Army, Sawubona Mhlali and Civic Ambassadors, which have been funded by internal reprioritisation in respective departments,” Mamabolo said.

