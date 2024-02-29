Lesufi slammed for ‘e-tolls lies’

Rise Mzansi’s premier candidate, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, is demanding that Lesufi resign over his handling of the e-tolls issue.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi could face legal action over his promise to scrap e-tolls, but he is adamant scrapping the system has nothing to do with him.

Rise Mzansi’s premier candidate, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, is demanding that Lesufi resign over his handling of the e-tolls issue, including making empty promises to Gauteng residents about ending the system.

The party threatened to mount further action that would ultimately see it sue Lesufi in court for “deceitful tactics”.

In an open letter to Lesufi yesterday, Ramokgopa demanded he release all records on e-tolls to the public within seven days.

But Lesufi’s office said the premier was not responsible for e-tolls or switching off the system.

The office said it had played its part resulting in all outstanding matters regarding the role of the provincial administration in the matter being resolved with national government.

The province had agreed to pay 30% of the outstanding amount and the national government the remaining 70%.

Lesufi’s spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said: “The premier has no power to switch off e-tolls because he does not have control over it.

It belongs to the national transport department. The issue of e-tolls debt was resolved through negotiations at intergovernmental level.

“The question of switch off lies with the national transport department as the custodians of the system. There is no outstanding issue to prevent the switch off as we reached a consensus on how the debt should be paid.”

But Ramokgopa said the National Treasury has repeatedly refuted claims that the requirements for scrapping e-tolls have been met.

The outstanding issues included the legal protocol to be followed in scrapping the system, what to do with the gantries and the employees who manned the system, as it was yet to be determined whether they should be absorbed into the public service or not, she said.

On the question of debt owed by motorists, Pamla said that was a different debate which would depend on future negotiations. Ramokgopa remained insistent that Lesufi had “lied” about his intention to scrap e-tolls.

“Twice in a row, in your State of the Province Address, you fed residents lies about your intention to scrap the burdensome e-tolling system.

“Yet year after year residents are left grappling with the same expensive and unwanted scheme.

“It has become clear that e-tolls serve only to line the pockets of the corrupt at the expense of hard working Gauteng residents.”