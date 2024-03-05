Promises and reflections ahead of Gauteng 2024 budget speech

Gauteng Finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo is expected to reflect on the province's financial performance over the past five years.

Expectations, reflections and promises permeate the streets of Gauteng ahead of this year’s provincial budget speech.

Gauteng MEC for Finance Jacob Mamabolo will deliver the 2024 Budget speech on Tuesday.

As the fifth and final one under the current administration, the speech will reflect on Gauteng’s financial performance over the past five years.

Mamabolo’s monologue is also expected to provide details on how funds will be allocated amid a tight fiscal environment.

According to Gauteng Treasury, this year’s speech will focus on growing the economy, job creation and the fight against crime.

Furthermore, the commitment to changing the living conditions of people living in townships and informal settlements will also be a key focus area.

Provision for Lesufi’s promises

A tough task lies ahead as the MEC will have to make provision for various projects that Gauteng Government has committed itself to seeing through.

The lingering question on the minds of many Gauteng residents hinges on where the funds will come from and how they will be allocated in the new financial year.

During his recent State of the Province Address, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi made some pricey promises.

Most notably, he said the number of crime-fighting wardens would be increased to more than 12 000 in the new financial year. Furthermore, he said the current wardens would be retained on a two-year contract.

Reflecting on his 2023 speech to transforming the face of townships, informal settlements and hostels, Lesufi promised to introduce programmes to stimulate the township economy.

“We will undertake this unprecedented programme by recruiting more than 40 000 unemployed township people who will be trained as artisans, bricklayers, electricians and plumbers in a programme called iCrush ye Lova,” Lesufi said.

Meanwhile, driving economic activity in the province remains a key priority as well as creating a conducive economy for businesses to thrive, therefore creating much needed jobs.