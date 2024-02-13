Steenhuisen must apologise for racist remarks, says Gauteng MEC for Finance Jacob Mamabolo

John Steenhuisen's alleged racist remarks haunt him at parliament SONA debate.

The MEC of Finance in Gauteng Jacob Mamabolo has said Parliament should hold Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen accountable for his alleged racist remarks.

Mamabolo was speaking during the State of the Nation (Sona) Debate in Parliament on Tuesday.

Call for withdrawal and apology

Mamabolo reminded parliamentarians that Steenhuisen had called the crime wardens in Gauteng drunkards who were pulled out of a tavern and unleashed on the community. Steenhuisen had also accused the wardens of wearing Pep clothes.

“You must apologise honourable member and you must apologise immediately. We request that parliament look into the conduct of the honourable member because he is not allowed to make this type of racist remarks,” he said.

Mamabolo said if Steenhuisen does not apologise Parliament should then take strong action.

“To that effect, we look to this house to provide strong leadership and we wait for feedback on holding him accountable,” Mamabolo said.

Mamabolo said the crime wardens had appealed to Steenhuisen to apologise but he had failed to do so. He said the wardens were “hurt” by Steenhuisen’s comments.

Mamabolo also said the DA should reflect on the type of leader that Steenhuisen is. He compared him to an apartheid type of leader.

“I would like to challenge members of the DA. How can you allow this honourable member who stands in your party to be almost like old National Party and attacking the liberal policies that you claim and you still have him as a leader?” he asked.

The Citizen contacted the DA on the latest development concerning this matter. This article will be updated as soon as comment from the party is received.

However, earlier Steenhuisen denied the comments he had made were racist he also said he and his family also shop at Pep.

Nasi Ispani

On the other hand, Mamabolo told Parliament about the great work that the Gauteng government was doing in creating thousands of jobs through the crime wardens initiative and ‘Nasi Ispani’ – a job creation scheme by the Premier of Gauteng Andrek Panyaza Lesufi