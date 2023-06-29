By Ina Opperman
Global peacefulness deteriorates for the ninth year

If not for the Ukraine conflict, Russia would have been one of the largest improvers in peace in this year’s Global Peace Index.

global peacefulness
Image: iStock
Global peacefulness has deteriorated for the ninth year in a row, with deaths from global conflict increasing by 96% to 238 000 and Ukraine recording the largest deterioration, falling 14 places to 157th, with 65% of the men between the ages of 20 and 24 fleeing the country or dying in the conflict. According to the 17th edition of the Global Peace Index from international think-tank, the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP), new data also shows a higher number of conflict deaths in Ethiopia than Ukraine, eclipsing the previous global peak during the Syrian war. Conflict-related deaths increased by 96%...