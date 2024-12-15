SIU dismisses claims it’s conducting audit of marriage certificates of foreigners

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has dismissed a social media post claiming that it is conducting a nationwide audit of the Department of Home Affairs, covering all asylum, refugee, work, business, study, permanent resident permits and marriage certificates for all foreigners from 2004 to 2024.

“This claim is incorrect,” said the SIU on Sunday.

Although the SIU is investigating allegations of maladministration at the department, it is focusing on the issuance of Permanent residence permits, Corporate visas, Business visas, Critical/exceptional skills work visas, Study visas, Retired persons’ visas, Work visas and Citizenship by naturalisation.

These investigations pertain to potential contraventions of the Immigration Act, 2002, and the South African Citizenship Act, 1995.

“The SIU urges the public not to share unverified information. Please verify accuracy through our official website and social media accounts. Sharing false information can cause confusion and harm. For accurate updates, rely on official SIU communication channels.”

SIU and Home Affairs

On 19 February, President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation authorising the SIU to investigate allegations of serious maladministration in the affairs of Home Affairs and improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of the State entities, and to recover any financial losses suffered by the State.

The SIU will also investigate improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of Home Affairs in relation to the installation of T200 firewalls.

The Proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between 12 October 2004 and 16 February 2024, the date of the publication of the Proclamation or before 12 October 2004 and after the date of the Proclamation that are relevant to, connected with, incidental to the matters or involves the same persons, entities or contracts investigated.

Officials bust

Between July and September 2024, the Department of Home Affairs finalised 31 disciplinary cases against its officials.

According to spokesperson Siya Qoza, the disciplinary cases resulted in a range of sanctions. These include criminal prosecution, dismissal, suspension without pay and final written warnings.

The officials faced transgressions relating to irregular recruitment, violation of the Citizenship Act and the violation of the Immigration Act.

Eight of these cases came from the Free State, while six came from KwaZulu-Natal.

One of the includes that of an official who failed to abide by the required standards of ethical conduct. His trial is set to start on 6 November, facing fraud charges.

The official was dismissed from the department last year after the conclusion of disciplinary processes.

He was implicated by the Counter-Corruption Branch in multiple fraudulent transactions that benefitted mostly Pakistani nationals. He allegedly committed fraud by manipulating the systems Home Affairs uses to administer immigration.