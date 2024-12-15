Calls for Gauteng Health MEC to be fired as department forfeits R250m for cancer treatment

The department said it had apportioned R250 million to procure planning services for the outsourcing of radiation and oncology services for one year.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for Gauteng and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko to be fired after the department forfeited R250 million meant for cancer treatments.

This information came to light in the case brought by Section27, Cancer Alliance and Treatment Action Campaign against the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) concerning the R784 million allocation by Treasury for a three-year period to cut the backlog of 3,000 patients requiring radiation treatment.

The money has been allocated to the department in trances.

The department failed to spend the R250 million for the 2023/24 financial year and applied for the money to be rolled over into this year, but Treasury refused this.

The department now has R261 million available to be spent in this financial year, until 31 March 2025. However, the DA says it remains to be seen if the money will be utilised.

In July, Cancer Alliance, represented by SECTION27, filed an application against the MEC for Health in Gauteng, the GDoH and nine others.

The application was in response to the GDoH’s failure to utilise the allocated R784 million set aside by the Gauteng Treasury in 2023 to address the radiation backlog and other surgical backlogs in Gauteng.

Gauteng Health hits back at Cancer Alliance

At the time, the department announced that it had apportioned R250 million to procure planning services for the outsourcing of radiation and oncology services for one year.

“It is important to clarify that the application by the Cancer Alliance is primarily driven by the awarding of a tender in which their preferred service provider failed to participate within the validity period,” said department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba at the time.

“The Department remains committed to providing essential healthcare services for the people of Gauteng. We continue to comply with all requirements to ensure that radiation oncology services are delivered to all patients who need them.”

Gauteng Health ‘overburdened’

In October, the Health and Wellness Portfolio Committee conducted a study to evaluate the pressure points and operational efficiency of oncology services across Gauteng.

The committee visited the Dr. George Mukhari Academic, Steve Biko Academic, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic and Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospitals.

“These hospitals face a high volume of referrals from other provinces, such as Northwest, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga, further straining an already overburdened system,” said the committee in a statement.

“The allocation of beds becomes increasingly complex as they accommodate patients from outside Gauteng, who are likely to require inpatient care based on clinical treatment guidelines, particularly due to their proximity to the hospitals.

“With a population of over 15 million, Gauteng bears the highest cancer care burden in South Africa. The central hospitals, originally not designed to accommodate the current patient load, are now stretched beyond capacity in providing both cancer treatment and overall healthcare services.”

Cancer services

Currently, radiation oncology services are offered at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital and Steve Biko Academic Hospital.

The outsourcing of the radiation oncology tender was finalised in May, for a period of one year. The department said it had already commenced with another tender process to ensure that when the current 12-month contract lapses, the services will continue seamlessly.

However, the DA maintains Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi should fire Nkomo-Ralehoko and appoint another MEC to fix the system.

“The DA will continue to press for the urgent involvement of the private health sector to save the lives of cancer patients in our public hospitals.”