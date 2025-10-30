Government opens new mall in KZN and unveils Prasa’s renewable energy project

Prasa and Department of Transport launched Isipingo Mall, the agency's renewable energy project, and the 300th train.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has opened the Isipingo Mall in KwaZulu-Natal, led by its subsidiary, Intersite, earlier in the week. Isipingo Mall forms part of Prasa’s retail property portfolio.

Apart from the mall, Prasa and the Department of Transport were launching the entity’s Renewable Energy Project, and unveiling train set 300 called Isitimela Sabantu (The People’s Train).

Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy, speaking at the launch in KZN said the achievements are part of a broader, determined effort by the government to rebuild passenger rail as a reliable, efficient, and inclusive mode of transportation that supports the economy, creates jobs, and uplifts communities such as those in the eThekwini region.

ALSO READ: High-speed Jozi to Durban train plans back on the radar

Isipingo Mall in KZN

The mall is understood to be in the same building as Prasa’s Isipingo Train Station. Creecy highlighted the importance of rebuilding communities.

“As we rebuild our rail system, we must also rebuild the communities that depend on it. The Isipingo Mall, is a shining example of how Prasa’s property portfolio can drive urban renewal and create new economic hubs that directly benefit local residents.”

Prasa’s legislative mandate notes: “as its secondary business or mandate, Prasa shall generate income by exploiting its acquired assets, including real estate and property portfolios.”

The centre covers 7 259 square meters of lettable retail area to be utilised by the 45 shops, centre manager office, public ablution facilities, banks & ATM’s, food court and 304 parking bays, designed to serve both commuters and the broader community.

Jobs created by the KZN mall

One of the government’s mandates is to create employment for people in the country, and Creecy believes the Isipingo Mall has done so. “During the construction phase, the project created approximately 271 jobs, providing vital income and skills training for artisans, labourers, and contractors from the surrounding areas,” she said.

“This injection of employment helped stimulate local economic activity at a critical time and built a foundation for sustainable livelihoods.” She added that now that the mall has been opened, it will provide 150 permanent jobs in retail, facilities management, and community services.

Prasa is also eyeing to make money from the mall, as one of its secondary commercial mandates is to “generate revenue through its property assets in a way that benefits communities and supports the financial sustainability of the rail network.”

“By investing in developments like Isipingo Mall, Prasa demonstrates that public infrastructure can be financially viable, socially impactful, and community-oriented all at once,” added Creecy.

ALSO READ: Transport minister has big hopes for big plans

Less dependency on Eskom

Creecy also launched Prasa’s renewable energy project, established to reduce the agency’s dependence on the national grid, improve operational reliability during power disruptions, and significantly lower rail operations’ carbon footprint.

In addition, solar power systems are being installed at key Prasa stations and facilities.

“In the months ahead, Prasa will continue to roll out new train sets, expand renewable energy projects across the network, and unlock the value of its properties to strengthen financial sustainability,” said Creecy.

“By investing in renewable energy, we are creating cleaner, safer, and more cost-effective transport services, while supporting South Africa’s commitment to reduce emissions under our national energy transition plan.”

300th train unveiled

Creecy also unveiled the train set 300, one step closer to reaching the 600th train target set for the Gibela plant. The Isitimela Sabantu train was locally built by Gibela in Ekurhuleni.

“Reaching Train Set 300 marks the halfway point to our goal of producing 600 locally-manufactured trains, a major achievement in the Rail Modernisation Programme led by Prasa and the Department of Transport,” she said.

“This programme supports black industrialists, stimulates South Africa’s advanced manufacturing sector, and has already created thousands of jobs, many of them for youth and women.

“Each train that leaves the Gibela plant in Nigel, carries not only passengers but also the skills, livelihoods, and aspirations of South Africans who built it.”

NOW READ: First train fare increase in a decade: Here is how much it will cost you to travel across South Africa