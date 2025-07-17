First train fare increase in a decade: Here is how much it will cost you to travel across South Africa

School children wearing full uniform when travelling on the train will receive a 50% discount on all single and return trips.

For the first time in ten years, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has announced it will implement fare adjustments across the Metrorail network from 1 August.

Children travelling wearing a school uniform will still receive a discount.

Prasa said on Wednesday that single tickets will increase by R2.50, while return tickets will see increases of R5.50 to R6.00, depending on the zone or distance travelled.

“The Department of Transport has approved the fare adjustment following comprehensive stakeholder consultations conducted in 2023.”

Money to fund train maintenance costs

Prasa Rail CEO Nwabisa Gqamane-Ntiyane said the revenue made from the increase will fund operational needs, which include energy and maintenance costs.

Safety and security measures at the stations and trains will also receive attention from the additional revenue.

“The fare adjustment will contribute to the long-term sustainability of the country’s biggest passenger rail operator.”

Areas to get the train

She added that even with the increase, Prasa Rail fares remain the most affordable across all modes of transport.

Metrorail in Gauteng primarily serves Johannesburg, Pretoria, and the surrounding areas, including Germiston, Soweto, and the Vaal Triangle.

It connects these areas through a network of routes extending from three main hubs: Park Station in Johannesburg, Germiston Station, and Pretoria Station.

Key stations are Park Station in Johannesburg, Germiston Station in Germiston and Pretoria Station in Pretoria.

Discounts

School children wearing full uniform when travelling on the train will receive a 50% discount on all single and return trips.

Additionally, Prasa Rail has announced the reintroduction of weekly and monthly tickets. “These tickets offer deeper discounts and are expected to be popular among regular commuters.

“Prasa Rail’s off-peak discounts remain in place, offering even more affordable fares for those travelling between 9amand 2pm, with fares discounted by 50% – 40% during this period.”

