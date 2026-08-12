Here’s why Uber is cancelling Uber X

E-hailing company recently introduced Uber Electric and Moto to its Johannesburg customers.

E-hailing giant Uber will discontinue one of its longest offerings, UberX, from 1 September.

This comes as the company has been focusing more on budget-friendly options to accommodate middle- to low-income groups.

It recently introduced Uber Electric and Moto to its customers in Johannesburg.

End of an era

“We’re officially saying goodbye to the classic product to make way for a simpler, more tailored lineup,” Uber said.

“Whether you’re looking for an everyday budget saver or a bit of extra legroom, we’ve upgraded your options so you can ride exactly how you want to.”

UberX offered mid-range, comfortable cars with more legroom that could seat up to three passengers, such as the Toyota Corolla.

Uber offerings

The email to customers further explained that UberGo, Comfort and Black will still be available.

UberGo is for passengers who want to save up, offering a smaller car and a lower price.

The Comfort option offers riders extra legroom compared to UberGo.

It is easy to confuse Comfort and UberX, as they both provide similar experiences and use similar cars.

Offerings of elites

The e-hailing giant will keep its offerings for the upper-middle- and high-class: Uber Black.

This offers premium cars: Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz; however, at a higher price tag. Uber Black is currently only available in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The e-hailing giant will still keep its ‘reserve’ option, where riders can book a trip in advance.

The future

Uber said riders will not need to update their app or re-enter their details.

“Next time you open your Uber App, you’ll simply pick between the available products that best suit your needs.”

Uber told The Citizen, “The decision to phase out UberX is intended to simplify the product portfolio and create clearer categories for both riders and drivers. Drivers will continue to have access to any product their vehicle qualifies for, including Uber Go, Uber Comfort, Uber Black, Uber XL, Uber Van, and Courier services.

The goal is to create a simpler and more consistent experience for everyone using the platform.”