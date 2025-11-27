R4000 a week to rent a car: Will Uber Electric overtake Bolt’s Bajaj?

Uber Electric is set to rival Bolt’s Bajaj as the most affordable e-hailing options.

Uber, in partnership with Valternative, has launched Uber Electric in parts of Johannesburg to offer customers more affordable options. It is set to compete with Bolt Lite, commonly known as Bajaj.

However, Uber said establishing the electric offering is not to compete with any e-hailing company, but to offer a more affordable ride option.

In addition to the electric version, Uber also officially launched the Moto category on Monday.

R4 000 a week for Uber Electric?

An Uber Electric driver told The Citizen they are required to pay R4 000 a week for the electric car. “We are charged R2 200 for rental and R1800 for charging the cars,” he said. “Because Uber pays us weekly, we are also required to pay this amount per week.”

In his view, the money they are supposed to pay is not bad because it is better than sitting at home, and if he works hard enough, he makes more money. “If I wake up early and make between R1000 and R2000 a day, by the end of the week, after paying them, I’d still have enough money to get by.”

It is understood that the money goes to Valternative, which owns the vehicles. The Citizen reached out to Uber to find out if it receives a portion of this money.

ALSO READ: SA e-hailing drivers struggle below minimum wage amid rising costs

Uber Electric and Moto

Ofentse Madisha from Uber said the Electric and Moto offerings are its way of trying to lift financial pressure from the South African’s shoulders.

He said the Moto offering is essential for taking people from one point to the next. For example, some people live far from taxi ranks; therefore, motorcycles will take them to the taxi ranks or to where they catch their buses.

The Moto offering has been available for some time now, and Madisha added that they have noticed a positive response to the offering. He, however, noted that South Africa doesn’t have a motorcycle culture; therefore, demand hasn’t been high.

Electric cars

The e-hailing company said this is the first fully electric product in the country. It views this offering as a way to relieve fuel-cost pressure on drivers.

“Electric mobility becomes meaningful when it’s accessible,” said Mohamed Jeewa, CEO of Valternative. “By managing charging, servicing and fleet operations, we ensure drivers can adopt electric vehicles without carrying upfront risk.”

Uber cannot make a commitment that there will be an aggressive increase in electric cars due to the government’s slow progress in implementing policies that would help to increase the use of electric vehicles (EVs).

ALSO READ: Uber to launch self-driving taxis in London in 2026

Bolt’s Bajaj

Uber Electric is likely to compete with Bolt’s Bajaj, as they are both the cheapest offerings (apart from the Uber Moto) on both e-hailing platforms.

According to Autotrader SA, the Bajaj Qute costs just less than R105 000, while Valternative’s cars cost less than R200 000.

According to Bolt’s website, the e-hailing platform does offer an electric option, but it’s only available in Denmark and parts of Europe. They also have electric scooters and e-bikes as part of its range of services in Europe.

Changes in e-hailing act

In August, a 27-year-old Uber driver outside Maponya Mall was killed, allegedly due to a dispute between e-hailing and taxi drivers.

This incident resulted in the Transport Minister Barbara Creecy implementing changes in the National Land Transport Amendment (NLTA) Act. The changes focused on how e-hailing services such as Bolt and Uber will operate in the country.

The changes include drivers having to register for a new e-hailing operator’s licence, costing R5 000. Drivers have until 11 March 2026 to register for the licence, which will be valid for seven years.

Interestingly, any e-hailing drivers who fail to comply will face censure personally. But the company they work for will face an even bigger fine. Any e-hailing operator without the necessary compliance could face a fine of up to R100 000 for the company, or even face jail time.

NOW READ: ‘They have not told us what is on the footage’: Family still searching for answers after Maponya mall attack