How much should domestic workers earn? Commission asks for input

Comments must be submitted by 4 September 2026.

The National Minimum Wage Commission has invited the public and interested stakeholders to submit written comments on a possible increase in South Africa’s national minimum wage before it finalises its recommendations to the minister of Employment and Labour later this year.

This is as the commission is looking to publish its annual report and recommendations concerning a possible adjustment to the national minimum wage.

The National Minimum Wage Commission is a statutory body established under the National Minimum Wage Act of 2018. It reviews wage levels annually, advises the government on fair compensation and studies economic impacts to protect vulnerable workers without harming business viability.

The commission published a gazette on Wednesday inviting interested parties to comment on whether they think the national minimum wage should be adjusted and by how much.

“I, Mr Gavin Hartford, acting chairperson of the National Minimum Wage Commission, hereby invite all interested parties to submit written representations concerning possible adjustments to the national minimum wage, to the National Minimum Wage Commission,” reads the notice.

Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth increased the national minimum wage by R1.44 to R30.23 per hour earlier this year.

What should the increase be?

Interested parties are also requested to complete the survey questionnaire that will assist the department in analysing the inputs and aid in more detailed report writing.

Among other questions, the survey asks whether respondents believe there should be an adjustment to the minimum wage and, if so, by how much: a consumer price index (CPI)-linked increase, an increase below inflation or higher than inflation.

Respondents are also asked if they “believe the national minimum wage is enough to cover basic living expenses”.

Comments can be submitted to Employment Standards, Department of Employment and Labour, Private Bag X117, Pretoria, 0001 or sent to [email protected] by 4 September 2026.

EPWP workers are not included

The National Minimum Wage Act came into effect in 2019. Under the legislation, employers are required to pay workers a minimum amount per hour.

All workers, including vulnerable farm and domestic workers, are covered by the Act. However, those employed on the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) were not included in the 2026 increase, as they are employed under a special dispensation.

“Their (EPWP workers) adjustment will rise from R15.16 per hour to a minimum wage of R16.62 per hour, and workers who have concluded learnership agreements contemplated in section 17 of the Skills Development Act 1998 are entitled to the allowances contained in Schedule 2,” said the minister of Employment and Labour.