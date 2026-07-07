How South Africans are turning Formula 1® into a social experience

Nestlé KitKat® is spotlighting how fans are taking their breaks differently

Formula 1 is no longer just about what happens on the track. Across South Africa, race weekends are becoming shared experiences filled with predictions, friendly rivalry, celebrations and moments enjoyed together.

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As South Africans celebrate World Chocolate Day on 7 July, Nestlé KitKat® is spotlighting how fans are taking their breaks differently, embracing the spirit of “Have a Break, Have a KitKat®” by turning race day into an occasion to pause, connect, unwind and enjoy the thrill of Formula 1 together.

The rise of Formula 1® watch parties

Picture: supplied

From living rooms transformed into race-day hubs to creator-led gatherings bringing fans together, Formula 1® viewership is evolving into a social experience.

Fans are not only following lap times and podium finishes, but they’re also debating strategies, choosing favourites, sharing reactions and creating memories long after the chequered flag falls.

This shift is being reflected across social platforms, where creators are bringing Formula 1® fandom to life in new ways. As part of the KitKat® Formula 1® partnership, creator and motorsport enthusiast Matthew Kanniah hosted a KitKat®-powered watch party experience that transformed race day into a moment to connect, celebrate and enjoy the action together with loved ones.

Your break could take you to Monza

The ultimate Formula 1® experience is still up for grabs. Through the KitKat® Formula 1® partnership, South African fans stand a chance to win tickets to the legendary Monza Grand Prix in Italy… one of the sport’s most iconic races.

And that’s not all. Fans can also stand a chance to win exciting spot prizes and KitKat® hampers along the way.

To enter:

Buy any two participating KitKat® chocolates in a single transaction (in-store or online)

Scan the QR code or WhatsApp 073 082 3517

Follow the prompts to submit your entry

Each entry requires a unique receipt, which must be kept for verification. The competition is open to South African residents aged 18 years and older until 30 July 2026. One entry per transaction applies, with a maximum of one prize per person and household.

Monza is more than a race, it is a celebration of speed, passion and unforgettable Formula 1® moments. Now, South African fans have the chance to experience it for themselves.

Follow the action and get the latest updates, content and experiences on KitKat’s official social media platforms:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kitkatsouthafrica/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KitKatSA/

X: https://x.com/kitkatsa

For more information, visit https://www.nestlegoodnes.com/esar/brands/kitk