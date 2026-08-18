Fuel shock set to hit South Africans: This is how much you might pay in September

Already battered by a hostile economic climate, South Africans now face the grim prospect of no relief.

South African motorists are bracing for fresh punishment at the pumps, with Central Energy Fund (CEF) data showing petrol slipping into under‑recovery territory for September 2026.

Already battered by a hostile economic climate, South Africans now face the grim prospect of no relief at the fuel stations.

Pain

Mid‑month CEF figures reveal Petrol 95 has flipped to a 77‑cent under‑recovery, while Petrol 93’s cushion has narrowed to 66 cents per litre.

Diesel users face the harshest blow, with under‑recoveries signalling hikes of between R2.73 and R2.90 per litre.

September opened with petrol under‑recoveries of nearly R1 per litre and diesel under-recoveries of about R5 per litre.

Forecast

If these projections hold, motorists could pay the following in September 2026:

Octane 93 petrol: possible increase of 66 cents per litre

Octane 95 petrol: possible increase of 77 cents per litre

Diesel 0.05%: possible increase of R2.73 per litre

Diesel 0.005%: possible increase of R2.90 per litre

Illuminating paraffin: possible increase of R2.14 per litre

This is how much fuel could cost in September 2026

Reasons

The surge is driven by global crude prices, which have spiked to $92 a barrel amid escalating Middle East conflict, outweighing a relatively firm rand at R16.26 to the dollar.

The collapse of the US‑Iran ceasefire reignited tensions, with risks in the Strait of Hormuz only partly offset by “dark” shipping routes that skirt blockades.

Trump

US President Donald Trump dismissed the idea of extending the expired Tehran agreement, widening the gulf between the two sides. While Iran negotiates with Oman over the Strait of Hormuz, Washington has refused to join the talks. Trump has even threatened to bomb Oman if it obstructs a US naval blockade.

Brent Crude

Brent crude has surged by 50% this year as war throttles Middle East energy flows. Yet Gulf producers are adapting, with Saudi Arabia offering cargoes outside the Strait of Hormuz – a move echoing the UAE’s strategy to keep barrels moving despite the chaos.