How to work with difficult managers

Have you ever been under a difficult manager who tests your patience, resilience, and professional sanity?

Some have left jobs due to challenges faced when navigating work life with a difficult manager.

Talent strategist, leadership and HR expert, Anja van Beek says while people resign because of difficult managers, 82% of managers who enter management positions have received no formal management or leadership training, making them “accidental managers”.

Quoting a survey by Djs Research released earlier this year, she says there has been an increase in inexperienced managers, due to them receiving promotions because of internal relationships and profile rather than ability and performance.

“When businesses are not investing in management and leadership development, they set these inexperienced managers up for failure and this negatively impacts the bottom line.”

‘Difficult managers’

Van Beek says difficult managers usually test one’s patience, resilience, and professional sanity. “Instead of letting these types of managers drown your spirit, use this opportunity as a learning experience and practice your skill of speaking up.”

She advises employees to have an understanding that the best they can do is to control what is within their reach. “You cannot control your manager’s behaviour; you can control how you respond to the behaviour and how long it takes to have a conversation about this issue,” adds Van Beek.

ALSO READ: Are leaders born, or made?

‘Accidental managers’

She says inexperienced managers might not understand the correlation between their behaviour and the impact on company culture and the team’s productivity. She is of the view that if businesses do not invest in management and leadership development, it leads to these ‘accidental managers’ being set up for failure and negatively impacting the bottom line.

“There is a strong link between managers exposed to leadership development and effective businesses,” she says. It is important for mangers to be emotionally mature, comfortable with change, and who can give and receive feedback.

ALSO READ: Looking for a new job? Most companies want leadership skills

Learning from the negative

She advises employees to have a growth mindset, which will eventually lead the individual to thrive in any challenge. “Having a growth mindset is necessary for your career success and when you develop this mindset, it will ultimately help you succeed in any challenge that comes your way.”

What she means by using your time with a difficult manager as a learning tool is to absorb what not to do when you get to a managerial or leadership role.

ALSO READ: Business in crisis? Tips to communicate with your employees

Tips on how to handle difficult managers: