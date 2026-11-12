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Inside Woolworths’ new luxury café at V&A Waterfront

Picture of Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

Compiled by Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

Business journalist

3 minute read

12 November 2026

06:00 am

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The Woolworths cafes across the country will also get a new name

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Inside Woolies Cafe at the V&A Waterfront. Picture: Supplied

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Premium retailer Woolworths has unveiled a revamped, more luxurious look for its café at Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront, positioning it as the flagship of its café offering.

The retailer also announced on Thursday that it will rename all of its cafes across South Africa from WCafé to Woolies Café.

The trading head of food services at Woolworths, Ma-aveyah Moos, said the V&A Waterfront café marks the first step in this nationwide transformation.

“A great café gives you a reason to stop and a reason to return. That might be a coffee you look forward to each morning, a meal you know you’ll enjoy or simply a welcoming place to gather your thoughts.”

Woolies Cafe
Inside Woolies Cafe at the V&A Waterfront. Picture: Supplied

Behind the new Woolworths café look

He said the café’s new design draws on a philosophy Woolworths calls ‘nature’s playground’.

Inspired by nature’s colours, shapes and textures, it combines calm familiarity with the playfulness of discovering something new.

“Taking a few minutes for yourself shouldn’t have to wait for a quieter week.”

Woolies Cafe
Inside Woolies Cafe at the V&A Waterfront. Picture: Supplied

From WCafe to Woolies Café

Moos added that the change from WCafe to Woolies Café also embraces the familiar way customers refer to the brand.

“The Woolies name already means something to our customers and Woolies Café builds on that connection.

“It’s the name many customers already use, so this feels like a natural next step forward for us. Our V&A Waterfront flagship gives everyone the first taste of a new chapter for Woolies Café.”

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