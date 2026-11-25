From Taste of Cape Town and ballet under the stars to Zingara and Spier, here is what is on in the Mother City this summer and into 2027.

Ok, so Cape Town has Table Mountain. But, when Van Hunks is smoking his pipe and the blanket covers the prime piece of real estate, there’s a whole bunch of other cool stuff to do. And, it’s not just visiting wine estates and vineyards.

The Mother City’s got some pretty cool stuff happening over the next few weeks leading up to the festive season and beyond. Whether it is sampling food from some of Cape Town’s best restaurants, watching a Mexican aerialist hang by her hair or enjoying ballet under the stars, there’s a lot to do.

Hands on cooking at a Taste festival. Taste of Cape Town runs at Green Point Cricket Club on 28 and 29 November 2026. Picture: tasteofcapetown.co

Taste of Cape Town makes its South African debut

One of the world’s best known food festival brands is coming to South Africa for the first time, with Taste of Cape Town taking over Green Point Cricket Club on 28 and 29 November. The festival, which also has editions in London, Paris, São Paulo and Dubai, will feature 12 chefs from 10 Cape Town restaurants.

Among them are James Gaag from La Colombe, Peter Tempelhoff and Ashley Moss from FYN, Bertus Basson from Basson & Co and Vusi Ndlovu from EDGE Africa. Each restaurant will serve two signature dishes and one exclusive creation unavailable at its restaurant before or after the event.

Visitors can also attend cooking demonstrations, wine tastings and sommelier masterclasses, while an African Flavours Pavilion celebrates the continent’s food traditions.

Live entertainment includes GoodLuck, Dino Moran, Bang Bang Music and several DJs.

The festival runs from 11am to 10pm on both days.

Kerstin Burns, Ashlee Austin, Zoe Stroebel, Darling Fransman and Jemma Miller in LAMTA’s The House of Bernarda Alba, at the Cameron Mackintosh Studio from 25 November to 12 December. Picture: Supplied

A Spanish family drama at LAMTA

Actress Jennifer Steyn leads Federico García Lorca’s The House of Bernarda Alba, opening at the Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy on 25 November. Steyn plays a widow who confines her five daughters to eight years of mourning. Terry Norton plays her 80-year-old mother. “Bernarda Alba is about what happens when a house tries to bury life alive,” said producer Duane Alexander.

Directed by Bianca Amato, the production runs until 12 December. LAMTA’s male students also perform Alan Bennett’s The History Boys at Theatre on the Bay from 26 November.

Ballet under the stars

Cape Town City Ballet opens its 2027 season with Noir at the Maynardville Open Air Festival from 27 to 30 January. The triple bill includes Swan Lake, Dracula and the world premiere of Bolero, choreographed by Chesney Stanfield and Emile Petersen. “2027 is a year that honours the great traditions of classical ballet while embracing new creative voices and investing in future generations,” said artistic director Tracy Li.

La Traviata: The Ballet follows in March, with The Sleeping Beauty in June. More than 300 dancers participate in a Youth Day production, while Cinderella closes the year in December.

Masked performers in Brett Bailey’s A Summer Dream at Spier Wine Farm. Picture: Supplied

Zingara goes to Century City

The Royal Countess Zingara has mirrored from Joburg with Melanina: Return to Origin, featuring performers from Mexico, Cuba, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Mongolia. Mexican aerialist Michelle Maurin performs suspended by her hair, alongside contortionists, jugglers and strength performers.

It is the first time in Zingara’s 25 year history that two productions are running simultaneously, with another show in Johannesburg.

A magical summer dream at Spier

Brett Bailey’s A Summer Dream heads to Spier Wine Farm from 11 to 13 December.

Masked moths, sheep, alligators and unicorns form part of the outdoor performance combining music, dance and theatre. “A Summer Dream is a chance to step out of the everyday and into another world for an hour,” Bailey said.

Performances start at 7.45pm.