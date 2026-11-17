The witness described Forbes as being desperate for information about Tembe's condition.

Slain rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was inconsolable after his late fiancée, Anele Tembe, fell to her death from a Cape Town hotel, with his friends eventually ordering drinks in an effort to help him cope with the traumatic situation.

This emerged on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, during proceedings at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court, where evidence continued to be heard as part of the inquest into the 22-year-old’s death.

Tembe died on 11 April 2021 after falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel on Loop Street.

AKA’s friend recounts events following Anele Tembe’s fall

Forbes’ long-time friend and business associate took the witness stand, recounting what unfolded in the hours surrounding the tragedy.

The witness, who was travelling with Forbes and his entourage at the time, told the court that the group had spent the previous evening celebrating a friend’s birthday.

Upon returning to the hotel, he retired to his room on the 11th floor and went to sleep.

His rest was interrupted the following morning when someone knocked on his door to inform him about Tembe’s fall, adding that he also heard Forbes screaming from the floor below.

According to the witness, Forbes was extremely distressed when he reached him, and the group decided to order alcohol to help settle his nerves.

‘We did order drinks’

“Can I just make this clear? I’ve seen this narrative online about that we were drinking. Of course we had drinks going through something like that, that just happened.

“He was hysterical at the moment, you know, like we needed something for him just to calm his nerves, so we did order some drinks. That’s not far-fetched. We did order drinks.

“It could have been anybody’s idea. I don’t know exactly, but it was obvious. We needed a drink, definitely,” he said.

The witness described Forbes as being desperate for information about Tembe’s condition.

However, his friends discouraged him from going downstairs, fearing that the media attention surrounding the incident would add to his distress.

Hotel manager had instructed staff not to serve alcohol

The testimony comes amid previous evidence concerning the group’s reported attempt to obtain alcohol after Tembe’s fall.

Earlier proceedings heard that Forbes and members of his entourage had allegedly requested tequila and shooters from the hotel.

However, the hotel manager told the inquest on 9 September that he had instructed employees not to serve the drinks because of the seriousness of the situation.

The employee stated that Forbes was unhappy with the decision, although the refusal itself was not necessarily the source of his frustration.

“He wasn’t very pleased with that, but I thought, given the circumstances, it was inappropriate,” he reportedly testified.

Toxicology analysis

Separately, evidence presented at the inquest last month revealed that toxicology testing had identified several substances in Tembe’s body.

An analysis of samples collected on 21 April 2021 detected cocaine, together with substances associated with antidepressants and antipsychotic medication.

The findings also included cocaethylene, which forms when cocaine and alcohol are consumed together, as well as norcocaine, a substance linked to the body’s metabolism of cocaine.

Argument before fatal fall

The inquest has previously heard that Forbes told police that he and Tembe had argued earlier on the morning of her death.

According to the account presented, Tembe subsequently threatened to jump from the balcony.

Forbes allegedly told the police he did not believe she intended to act on the threat and “thought she was just playing” because she had previously done the same at the Durban Hilton Hotel on 11 December 2020.

Two hotel guests have also testified that they heard loud noises before Tembe’s death.

The witnesses reportedly heard a woman repeatedly shouting, “Leave me, get away from me“.