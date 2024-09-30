Is diversity in the workplace important? Here’s what experts say

Diversity in a workplace is more than a buzzword, it is a blueprint for success in today’s rapidly changing business landscape.

Human resources expert, Anja van Beek says diversity is essential for businesses, therefore leaders need to encourage radical openness among their teams to reap the benefits.

She adds that there is a close relationship between diversity, equity and inclusion, and it is important for business leaders to understand the connotation of each.

Diversity – who is represented?

She says McKinsey and Company, a strategy and management consulting firm, defines diversity based on ‘who is represented in the business’. This can refer to gender, age, and ethnic diversity, but it can go further into preferences and neurodiversity.

“McKinsey and Company define equity as the fair treatment of all people. Equity takes into consideration a person’s unique circumstances and adjusting treatment accordingly,” says Van Beek, referencing the firm’s statements in an article titled: “What is diversity, equity, and inclusion?“.

Inclusion is explained to refer to how employees experience the culture and workplace. It is the degree to which leaders embrace all employees and enable them to make a meaningful contribution.

Diversity will drive innovation

Diversity in the workplace goes beyond who is represented in the businesses, it is about embracing differences in age, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, physical abilities, and more.

“Research has consistently shown that diverse teams outperform homogeneous ones, leading to better decision-making, improved problem-solving, and increased innovation.”

She adds that when teams bring unique perspectives and different life experiences, conventional thinking and creativity are born.

There will be different viewpoints in meetings but this will help identify blind spots, leading to more comprehensive and well-rounded solutions.

Overcoming artificial harmony

Van Beek says artificial harmony happens when team members prioritise the need to belong over expressing their genuine opinions and ideas.

“As leaders, it’s crucial to create an environment that encourages radical openness, where individuals feel safe to share their thoughts without fear of judgment or repercussions.”

A practical way she advises leaders to use when it comes to fostering radical openness is through establishing clear rules for meetings. These are rules such as active listening without interruptions, ensuring all viewpoints are heard, and allocating sufficient time for discussions.

“By doing so, leaders set the tone for open and honest communication, leading to more productive and collaborative team dynamics.”

Building a Culturally Aware Workplace

Van Beek says today’s workforce comprises five generations, each with unique perspectives, work styles, and expectations. To create an ideal work environment, companies need to build a culture of awareness around generational differences.

“Organisational cultures must be flexible enough to accommodate the diverse needs and preferences of different generations.”

She adds embracing mobility, acknowledging delayed retirement, and leveraging technology as a competitive advantage are some of the trends that can shape workplace cultures to be more inclusive and forward-looking.

“By fostering an environment of openness and understanding, leaders can bridge generational gaps and create a workplace where all employees feel valued and engaged.”

