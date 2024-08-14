Do you suffer from political anxiety?

The primary sources of political anxiety range from infodemic and the media, economic concerns, policy changes, and international crises.

Global events have an impact on our mental well-being and levels of productivity.

The employable population, 15 years and above, usually get political anxiety when a new party or policies come into power.

Dr Chris van Straten, Global Health Advisor Clinical Governance at International SOS explains political anxiety as political events that directly affect one’s wellbeing. These include elections, policy changes, international conflicts, and domestic crises.

“Such events can trigger uncertainty, fear, and emotional distress among employees.”

He adds that these events can affect individuals’ overall health, work performance, and mental wellbeing.

Primary sources of political anxiety

Dr van Straten says to address employees’ political anxiety employers first need to find primary sources that contribute to the issue. The primary sources range from infodemic and the media, economic concerns, policy changes, and international crises.

He describes infodemic and the media as the quantity of information across the media platforms employees are exposed to. This information can include updates on political events or the spread of a virus.

“While staying informed is essential, excessive exposure to polarising content can lead to heightened anxiety levels.”

As a result, being exposed to overwhelming information about one thing you do not see going your way can impact your mental and physical health. In the long run, these health concerns will impact an employee’s productivity.

“Economic concerns are also one of the primary sources for political anxiety,” he adds.

This can include economic policies and global events. He says changes in policies can directly impact job security and financial stability. Uncertainty can further contribute to employee anxiety.

Another primary source he mentions is policy change. This is centred around government policies and regulations shifts because the two have great implications for businesses and employees.

“These changes can trigger fear and uncertainty about employment security and career prospects.”

When it comes to international crises, he says international conflicts and acts of terrorism can create a deep sense of vulnerability among employees, especially those with direct ties to or from regions affected by a crisis.

The impact on the workplace

He adds that political anxiety has a great impact on employees and the running of the organisation as well.

He lists reduced productivity as one of the great outcomes of political anxiety.

“Employees experiencing heightened anxiety may struggle to concentrate on tasks, decreasing productivity and work quality.”

Due to employees not feeling well there will be increased absenteeism. Dr van Straten adds political anxiety can result in some employees fearing travelling out of their comfort zones and avoiding business travel.

“Prolonged political anxiety can contribute to mental health issues such as depression and anxiety disorders, necessitating medical attention and time off work.”

Employers’ support to employees

He advises organisations to develop and embed strategies into workplace culture and policies to support the well-being of employees.

“To effectively manage geo-political stress within an organisation, it is important to start by assessing psycho-social hazards in the workplace and external exposures and then look at how you can offer comprehensive support services.”

As an employer, it is important to provide reliable, validated information to employees to keep their minds at ease.

In addition, employers can provide workshops to help their employees give tips on coping with political anxiety.

“Maintain transparent communication channels to keep employees updated on organisational changes related to political events, hence reducing uncertainty.”