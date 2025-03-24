Minister defends racial classification on government form, explains why it exists

The Z83 form accompanies all applications for government jobs and one MP has questioned whether racial classification is still required.

The Ministry of Public Service and Administration has defended racial classifications on the Z83 application form.

Minister Mzamo Buthelezi responded to a parliamentary question earlier in March, where he outlined the purpose of the classifications

The Z83 form is a document that accompanies all applications for job positions within government departments and administrative offices.

‘Not classified as African’

Patriotic Alliance Chief Whip in the National Assembly Marlon Daniels questioned whether the wording on the form was discriminatory as it suggested three of the four categories were not African.

Under race, the form presents four options: African, White, Coloured and Indian.

In his written parliamentary question to the minister, Daniels asked if applicants were not disadvantaged by a document “that segregates South Africans on the basis of race, in light of the fact that White, Indian and Coloured persons, who are born in the Republic, are not classified as African”.

Minister Buthelezi’s written response stated the form’s data collection was in line with the Employment Equity Act (EEA) and the Constitution.

“The Z83 form does not discriminate against South Africans but includes racial classification as a legal requirement under the EEA,” stated the minister’s reply.

Government departments are required by the EEA to collect demographic data to be measured against employment equity targets, and only a legislative change could alter that.

“This classification ensures fair representation and supports affirmative action in public service employment.

“Should employment equity laws be revised in the future, the Z83 form may be subject to modification accordingly,” explained the ministry.

Recruitment on merit

Buthelezi’s response stressed that the racial classification was a “compliance tool” and that it did not represent preferential citizenship status.

The response added that section 15 of the EEA — which focuses on “equal employment opportunities” for “designated groups” — prohibited discrimination.

“Non-African applicants are not automatically disadvantaged under the EEA. Recruitment decisions must be based on skills, experience, and qualifications rather than race alone,” stated the minister’s response.

“South African courts have reinforced this principle in key rulings, and the Constitutional Court confirmed that employment equity measures must be flexible and cannot result in the total exclusion of any group,” it added.

After the reply, Daniels reiterated his belief that such classifications hamper the nation’s development.

“The existence of racial classification is what keeps racism thriving. It is the root cause of division, segregation and discrimination,” Daniels told The Citizen.

“It breeds a sense of entitlement to a certain sector of our society, resulting in a scenario of them and us.”

“It goes against the grain of Ubuntu and equal opportunities for all South Africans,” he concluded.

