JSE All Share Index hit 100k points

The All Share Index is like a scoreboard for the JSE, displaying the performance of all the major companies listed collectively.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) All Share Index (ALSI) hit 100 000 points on Wednesday, which is 1 000 times higher than its starting value of 100 points in January 1960.

JSE ALSI is a premier stock market index, tracking the performance of all listed companies on the JSE. It’s a capitalisation-weighted index that includes companies from various sectors, such as mining, finance, retail and telecommunications.

JSE ALSI 65-year journey

Leila Fourie, Group CEO of the JSE, says reaching 100 000 points shows that investors keep placing their trust in the South African market and in the ability of the listed companies to drive growth and deliver value.

“Over its 65-year journey, the ALSI has delivered annualised returns of over 11%, reflecting the resilience and growth of South Africa’s capital markets.

“2025 has positioned the JSE among the best-performing markets in the world in dollar and rand terms.”

Purpose of JSE ALSI

Mark Randall, Director of Information Services, notes that the index represents 125 listed companies on the JSE with a combined market capitalisation of R21 trillion, spanning a diverse range of sectors and geographies.

“While the ALSI does not include every listed company, it remains a trusted benchmark, capturing 99% of the eligible market capitalisation on the JSE Main Board.”

Randall says the JSE ALSI distils the daily performance of large, mid, and small-cap stocks into a single, accessible figure visible across media platforms and financial tickers, underscoring the strength of South Africa’s equity market and the JSE’s role as a gateway to African investment.

Past five years

He explains that the years 2020 to 2025 were particularly dynamic, with the index rebounding strongly from pandemic lows, driven by commodity booms (gold, platinum), resilient corporate earnings and improved investor sentiment.

“Key sectors like mining, banking and technology fueled gains, while structural reforms and fiscal stability underpinned the JSE’s rise as a gateway to African markets. This feat reflects both the index’s resilience and its role as a barometer of South Africa’s economic potential.”

