Former Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie makes a comeback

He will assume his duties effective 1 August 2026.

Former Gerrie Fourie CEO is set to take on a new role at Capitec just months after stepping down from the top job.

The biggest bank in Africa by customers said Fourie will begin his tenure as a non-executive director to the Capitec and Capitec Bank boards effective August 2026.

Capitec announced the news “in accordance with the JSE listings requirements and debt and specialist securities listings requirements”.

Fourie was succeeded by Graham Lee.

Fourie returns to Capitec

Fourie led the bank for at least a decade and is part of the reason for Capitec’s success. He will assume his duties after the requisite one-year cooling-off period.

“Shareholders will be requested to confirm the appointment at the annual general meeting scheduled for 31 July 2026,” said the bank.

“He brings deep institutional knowledge, strategic insight and extensive banking experience to the board, supporting effective oversight and continuity.”

More than 20 years experience in finance

The bank said Fourie holds 26 years of experience in the financial services sector. He started his journey at Capitec in 2000 as head of operations, and was appointed CEO 14 years later.

“He held the CEO role until his retirement in July 2025,” said Capitec.

“In 2019, Fourie was named business leader of the year at the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards.”

Requirements to be non-executive director

Capitec said the appointment was made in accordance with the policy on the nomination of directors, which requires a fit and proper assessment of the nominee.

“The board is satisfied with the outcome of the assessment,” said the bank.

“Gerrie has provided the company with the information to be included in the director’s declaration in accordance with the JSE listings requirements and the board confirms that there are no statements or disclosures to report in relation to the integrity information contained in his declaration.”