Canal+ to become first French company to list on the JSE

French media giant to list on the JSE on 3 June.

French media giant Canal+ has confirmed that it will list on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) on 3 June 2026. This follows the acquisition of MultiChoice, one of Africa’s largest service providers.

The acquisition of MultiChoice came with strict conditions from South Africa’s competition watchdog to ensure a “significant positive impact” on the local economy.

This move makes Canal+ the first French company to list on the JSE and is seen as a vote of confidence in South African capital markets, strengthening the JSE’s role as a regional hub for media and technology.

First French company on the JSE

Canal+ has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The JSE listing will be secondary.

Maxime Saada, Canal+ CEO, said the company had a solid start to 2026, marking the beginning of the operational execution phase of their strategy.

“First-quarter revenue was broadly flat, with slight growth on the Canal+ historical basis (excluding MultiChoice), while MultiChoice revenue continued to decline in line with our expectations,” he said in a trading update for the three months ended 31 March 2026.

“In France and Poland, we continue to exercise rigorous cost discipline, and we are starting to see the impact of the measures introduced last year, consistent without ambition to increase profitability in Europe.”

Cost-cutting decisions by Canal+ raises eyebrows

Canal+ has made cost-cutting decisions that have been criticised by many people after taking over MultiChoice. South Africa’s competition watchdog has previously been summoned to parliament to answer questions on the conditions it approved for the MultiChoice acquisition.

The cost-cutting decisions were intended to ensure that DStv’s parent company, MultiChoice, does not find itself forced to close down. But some of the decisions included cancelling Showmax, one of MultiChoice’s streaming platforms, as it was costing too much.

DStv is also struggling. It has been bleeding subscribers for a number of years. However, Saada said the MultiChoice turnaround strategy is on track.

“In Africa, the first initiatives of the MultiChoice turnaround plan have been launched, including strengthening the commercial engine and recruiting new sales teams.”

Important milestone

He added that listing on the JSE is an important milestone for Canal+, as MultiChoice has been delivering cost synergies for the group.

“We continue to deliver cost synergies resulting from the acquisition of MultiChoice, in line with our plans, and we reiterate our full-year 2026 guidance,” said Saada.

“Total Group revenue increased by 41% to €2,169 million, compared to the first three months of 2025 on a restated basis excluding MultiChoice Group, reflecting the significant contribution of the MultiChoice acquisition to the change in scale of the Group.

“Group revenue excluding MultiChoice increased by 1.8% to €1,567 million, mainly driven by the strong performances of Pay-TV in French-speaking Africa and growth in the Content Production, Distribution and Other segment.”