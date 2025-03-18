Mashatile’s Japan trip hailed as ‘strategic’ amid US trade tensions

Amid shifting global trade dynamics, Mashatile is leading a high-level delegation to Japan to strengthen economic ties in manufacturing, energy, and automotive industries.

With the global trade environment thrown into turmoil by the Trump administration, experts yesterday lauded as “a strategic move” the three-day working visit to Japan by Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

This follows new US trade policies enforcing increased tariffs, uncertainty over the future of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) and deteriorating diplomatic relations with South Africa.

The delegation

Accompanied by Cabinet ministers John Steenhuisen (agriculture), Parks Tau (trade industry and competition), Dr Nobuhle Nkabane (higher education), Gayton McKenzie (sport, arts and culture), deputy ministers Thandi Moraka (international relations and cooperation) and Nomalungelo Gina (science, technology and innovation), Mashatile has been engaging with Japanese business and political leaders.

At the core of Mashatile’s visit is the strengthening economic relations in manufacturing, machinery, energy cooperation, the automotive industry, mining and mineral beneficiation – creating greater market access for South Africa’s products.

University of Johannesburg School of Economics associate professor Peter Baur said: “Despite global challenges that have become incredibly obvious, these have given rise to a new opportunity to form new trade and investor partnerships, geared to contribute to the SA economy and, potentially, the regional economy.

ALSO READ: Will Trump’s tariffs have major negative effect on South Africa’s economy?

“Japan is also strong in green energy and environmentally suitable manufacturing,” he said.

“Beyond the technological, ecological and social benefits, there are also benefits of access for both countries to capitalise on the huge market opportunities.”

Fuelling more uncertainty on the future of Agoa was the recent expulsion of South African ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool.

“This has exposed SA to the evolving dynamics of international diplomacy during an era which is awash with heightened populist nationalism and the redefinition of traditional alliances,” said Baur.

He said though China and the European Union were still among the very large trading partners with South Africa, Japan was among key trading partners.

ALSO READ: Economic activity in SA struggling to gain momentum

Prof David Monyae, an international relations and foreign policy expert, said: “During this era of geopolitics, there has been a lot of global economic uncertainty.

‘SA should reassert itself’

“It is a time when South Africa should readjust and reassert itself on the global stage during an era dominated by geopolitics.

“Seeing Mashatile leading a high-level delegation and expanding a relationship with Japan will go a long way in our quest for a trade expansion, with Japanese and SA products making their way to both countries.”

He said the trip would augur well for “a win-win trade between the two countries”.

Japanese technologies, said Monyae, were key in areas like “water shortages due to leaks, piping and addressing sewage spillages – as seen in most SA townships”.

ALSO READ: SA trade with US not big enough for Trump tariffs to tank local economy

Isuzu visit

Speaking in Tokyo during a visit to the Isuzu Fujiswa Plant, Mashatile hailed the company as “one of the global original equipment manufacturers, that has been in South Africa for a long time – well-known for its trucks and bakkies”.

The Japanese multinational corporation is a producer of commercial vehicles, diesel engines and automotive parts – with a significant presence in South Africa.

Mashatile said Isuzu Motors South Africa, situated in Eastern Cape’s Gqeberha Struandale Plant, was the company’s “first fully owned plant outside Japan, whereas in other countries, Isuzu produces vehicles through joint ventures and licence agreements”.

Mashatile will today have a breakfast meeting with the Japan-African Union Parliamentary Friendship League, seeking to promote economic cooperation and trade between Japan and African countries.

He will also pay a courtesy visit to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

NOW READ: US trade is not the only game in town