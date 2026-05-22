Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

The black and the white of corruption

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

22 May 2026

06:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

It seems unlikely we'll ever have an honest conversation about corruption.

The black and the white of corruption

Deputy President of South Africa, Paul Mashatile. Picture: Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

It was not unexpected that Deputy President Paul Mashatile would pull the race card – it’s a defence mechanism often used by the ANC – but it was unusual that he pulled it on a fellow African.

DA MP Bax Nodada questioned Mashatile in parliament about how he showed up at this year’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) with Moses Tembe, a businessman who had benefited from a National Lottery contract worth billions.

A News24 investigation found that this tender is riddled with indirect connections to Mashatile.

He further questioned Mashatile on his luxurious lifestyle, which he described as being beyond a deputy president’s salary.

But Mashatile continued to say many of the people that he had invited as his guests to the Sona are people he has known for decades.

Mashatile then said: “When black people become wealthy, you say, ‘Oh yes, they must have stolen somewhere, they must have gotten a tender somewhere irregularly’.

It’s even more shameful if it’s said by a black man like yourself (Nodada).”

And there we go: shut down a legitimate debate by implying the questioner is an Uncle Tom doing the bidding of whites.

That’s why it seems unlikely we’ll ever have an honest conversation about corruption.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

corruption National Lottery Paul Mashatile tender

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Mashatile denies fixing government tenders for his wealthy friends, slams DA for judging rich black people
Courts My wife and girlfriend working doesn’t excuse me from my duties, says Sotheni in bail application
News 10 killed in head-on collision between bus and taxi in Mpumalanga
News Here’s what Cape Town’s dam levels are at
Opinion Dismissing ministers means little if they are simply redeployed

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News