Mashatile defies ‘external pressure’ on land expropriation while Malema calls Act a ‘scam’

EFF leader argues that the new Land Expropriation Act falls far short of addressing historical injustices.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has firmly asserted and reiterated that South Africa will not bow to international pressure when addressing historical land injustices.

Meanwhile, EFF leader Julius Malema has dismissed the new Expropriation Act as “nothing more than a legislative scam designed to mislead” people.

Mashatile confident in Land Expropriation Act

Speaking during Human Rights Day commemorations in Kariega, Eastern Cape, Mashatile said the ruling government was confident that it had picked the “correct path to establishing an equitable society,” and would not “deviate from it.”

The expropriation issue has gained international attention, with US President Donald Trump pressuring President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration following the signing of the Expropriation Act into law in 2024.

“We would like to reiterate that South Africa, as a sovereign state, would not disregard its policies and activities aimed at rectifying historical injustices due to external pressure,” Mashatile said

ALSO READ: ‘We will not be bullied’ – Ramaphosa talks tough amid US diplomatic storm [VIDEO]

Speaking at the event commemorating the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre, Mashatile emphasised the central role of land reform in healing historical wounds.

He said that the Expropriation Act represents a significant shift toward a more inclusive approach to land ownership.

However, Malema speaking to a Sharpeville audience, in the south of Gauteng, offered a scathing critique of the same legislation.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has assented to this bill and they want us to believe it is a step towards land justice,” he said.

“But we must be clear, this bill is nothing more than a legislative scam designed to mislead our people. It does not represent a radical departure from the past, it merely aligns our expropriation laws with the 1996 constitution, which has always prioritised the interests of land owners over the dispossessed masses.”

ALSO READ: ‘They can take all property’: SA divided over expropriation

Mashatile vs Malema on land expropriation act

In his speech, Mashatile noted that the Natives Land Act of 1913 had restricted land ownership and occupation by black South Africans, leading to forced removals and creating “native reserves” that paved the way for further racial segregation.

“Abantu bakithi ma ba nikezwe umhlaba! Ba leme, ba akhe izindlu zabo!” (Our people should be given land, so they can farm and build houses!),” Mashatile said.

Malema argued that the new law falls far short of addressing historical injustices.

“This law only allows for expropriation at nil compensation in cases where land is abandoned, used for speculation, or poses health risks, land that has no real value,” he said.

“This will not dismantle the historical injustice of land dispossession; it will only perpetuate the status quo, where white landowners continue to enjoy constitutional protections.”

The EFF leader proposed a more radical solution: “The only way to resolve the land question is through amending Section 25 of the constitution to allow for the expropriation of all land without compensation and to place it under state custodianship.”

ALSO READ: ‘Where are human rights for the landless?’ asks EFF: Sharpeville Massacre commemorations across SA

Opposing views on Bela Act implementation

On educational reforms, Mashatile discussed the full implementation of the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act of 2024 (Bela Act), which aims to promote early childhood development by optimising and strengthening foundational learning.

Malema strongly endorsed the Bela Act, but expressed concerns about implementation delays.

“When it comes to the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act, which is now law, we must ensure its full and immediate implementation. This is despite the constant calls by white supremacist empty boxes who are holding onto this as some form of reverse discrimination against them,” he said.

The EFF leader was particularly critical of what he described as racist practices in schools.

“For too long, racist school governing bodies have manipulated policies to exclude black learners, using language, particularly Afrikaans, and admission rules as a barrier to access quality education. This Act gives provincial education departments the power to end these racist practices and ensure that school policies respect the cultural and religious beliefs of all learners,” Malema said.

He further claimed deliberate delays in implementation. “The ANC and DA coalition is deliberately stalling, postponing guidelines for implementation and public consultations. As the EFF, we will fight to ensure that this law is enforced immediately and that no child is ever denied access to education based on race, language or culture.”

ALSO READ: Full implementation of Bela Act bruises DA’s ego

Government fiscal policy and VAT increase

While Mashatile did not directly address fiscal policy in his speech, Malema took aim at the government’s proposal to increase VAT.

“The EFF decidedly rejects the proposed 0.5% VAT increase in 2025-26 and another 0.5% in 2026-27,” he said.

“This is exactly what we predicted, that the government first floated an outrageous 2% increase and after a public backlash, they are now attempting to sneak in a 1% increase over two years – a dishonest and manipulative strategy.”

Malema argued that such increases disproportionately harm the poor.

The EFF leader suggested alternative revenue sources. “The government is sitting on over R88 billion worth of unclaimed pension benefits that could be used to boost the budget, invest in state entities and public infrastructure and stimulate the economy, rather than continuing to demand money from the already overtaxed public.”

ALSO READ: Is EFF trying to sneak into GNU as tension builds over ANC’s VAT proposal?

Pepfar funding withdrawal raises concerns about healthcare access

Mashatile addressed recent challenges in healthcare funding, particularly the withdrawal of Pepfar funding by the new US administration.

This funding currently supports about 17% of South African health programmes and its reduction threatens access to essential healthcare services, particularly for those affected by HIV/Aids.

The deputy president said the government was developing contingency plans to mitigate the impact of reduced funding while protecting those affected by HIV/Aids.

“The government remains committed to ending the Aids epidemic as a public health threat by 2030,” he said.

ALSO READ: Health department engages NGOs after US freezes HIV/Aids funding