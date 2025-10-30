Meet the South African family making billions from pharmacies and their plans for 2026

Ivan and Lynette Saltzman founded Dis-Chem in 1978, with the first retail pharmacy in Mondeor, south of Johannesburg.

The Saltzman family is set to profit billions from their crown jewel, Dis-Chem Pharmacies, as it has started the first half of the financial year 2026 on a strong note.

Ivan and Lynette Saltzman founded Dis-Chem in 1978, with the first retail pharmacy in Mondeor, south of Johannesburg. Today, the company has undergone multiple changes, but the Saltzman family, together with their sons, remains the majority shareholder.

Dis-Chem’s revenue for the six months ending 31 August increased by 8.7% to R21.3 billion, and core retail profit before tax increased by 25.8% year-on-year. The family is set to pocket the majority of this.

How much the Saltzman family hold in Dis-Chem

Before announcing the results for the first half of 2026, Ivan gifted his two sons, Dan and Mark, over 217 shares. At the time, the shares were worth R6.8 billion, and are equivalent to approximately a 25% stake in Dis-Chem.

Some shares are owned by the family through one of their companies, Ivlyn Local Investment Holdings (Ivlyn).

Coming to the performance of the group, Dis-Chem recorded retail revenue growth of R18.1 billion, with comparable pharmacy store revenue growth at 5.4%.

Wholesale revenue grew by 11.1% to R16.8 billion. Wholesale revenue to retail stores, still the biggest contributor, grew by 10.9% while external revenue to independent pharmacies and The Local Choice (TLC) franchises grew by 11.6% over the comparable period.

Saltzman family plans for the future

According to the results, Dis-Chem opened 17 retail pharmacy stores during the period, bringing the total number of operating stores to 302 retail pharmacy stores and 44 retail baby stores, with a plan to open 32 more stores by the end of the financial year 2026.

The group plans to launch a “Store of the Future Concept” early in 2027, and a new mobile app midyear.

Its CEO, Rui Morais, who took over from Ivan in 2023, said the group has identified eight areas of focus to deliver sustainable shareholder returns, and the group has made pleasing progress in each of these areas.

Dis-Chem’s transformation

Central to Dis-Chem’s transformation is the launch of its new loyalty platform, Better Rewards, which the company described as “a reimagination of how loyalty can empower participation in a healthcare ecosystem”.

“The launch of our new loyalty programme, Better Rewards, on 21 October 2025, marks the next chapter in the journey to increase access to quality primary healthcare and reduce its cost,” said Morais. “This programme reimagines how loyalty can empower participation in a healthcare ecosystem, unlocking tangible value that customers can reinvest in their health.”

Dis-Chem’s X, Bigly Labs, launched earlier in the year, is the innovation engine behind the transformation. Its team applies technology, data, and deep customer insight to solve challenges and spearheads a model that strengthens customer-centred growth.

R130m ecosystem investment

The financial statements show that the group invested R130 million in its ecosystem during the six-month period. These investments are part of the group’s plan to move from being mainly a pharmacy retailer to becoming a fully integrated healthcare provider and funder.

About 60% of the R130 million went into setting up and running X, Bigly Labs. This investment is expected to boost returns in the group’s main retail business over time. Key developments included the launch of Better Rewards — a data-driven promotional programme, and progress in online and in-store retail integration.

The remaining 40% was used to support Dis-Chem Life, mainly for marketing to build the brand and for operating costs to grow the business. Dis-Chem Life’s products form part of the wider healthcare ecosystem and aim to promote and reward healthier lifestyles through Better Rewards.

