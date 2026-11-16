M&G calls general meeting for Spar board shake-up

The investment manager wants five new directors on the board.

M&G Investments, which holds just over 14% of Spar’s share capital, has called for the wholesaler to have a general meeting for the election of five directors including turnaround specialist Phil Roux who has the backing of the Spar retailers and former CEO Angelo Swartz

The share closed 4.40% lower on Friday’s announcement of Roux having turned down the role as a non-executive director with his undisclosed conditions not having been met.

M&G wants a meeting for the election of Roux, Anton Wentzel, Spar retailer George Skoutellas, Omnichand Lalbahadur and Swartz as a non-executive directors of the company.

Roux says he has shareholder backing to turn around Spar now that he is no longer solely dependent on a nomination committee.

“With shareholder backing perhaps, my conditionality can be attended to. With this slate of directors being proposed and the continued backing of the guild, we think we can bring about the changes so sorely required,” says Roux.

Swartz, a retailer himself, had the support of the retailers’ guild before resigning suddenly as CEO in February 2026.

M&G Investments Southern Africa is part of the M&G plc group with operations in 28 markets globally.

Spar said the board respects the right of shareholders to requisition a general meeting and in accordance with the Companies Act, the company’s memorandum of incorporation and the JSE listings requirements, it will issue a notice of a general meeting within 10 business days.

It is anticipated that the meeting will be held within 25 business days of the notice.

Spar said it values its relations with M&G and on Sunday invited it to formal meetings with the nominations committee to engage directly on M&G’s proposals. RELATED ARTICLES 2026 rout sees apparel retailers lose nearly R50bn in market value How Checkers keeps cranking trading margins higher

Each nominee will undergo the fit-and-proper and independence assessments that apply to all directors of the company, and shareholders will be provided with the outcome prior to the shareholders’ meeting.

A fit-and-proper assessment has been completed for Roux.

Ongoing conflict about Spar’s leadership

The Spar Guild spent much of the year in conflict with Spar about its executives and leadership structure and had backed Roux as chair in a 10 September letter to the board.

The guild also demanded that former chair Mike Bosman resign and subsequently, he and deputy chair Shirley Zinn resigned on 17 August.

Spar said on Thursday it had offered Roux a position but he had not yet accepted. News24 then reported Roux had sent a letter with conditions attached to his appointment. On Friday, Spar said he had declined the offer.

Speaking about the confusion around Roux’s offer and his decline, Spar said when it began a process to appoint a permanent chair and strengthen the board it considered representations from shareholders and retailers.

These included M&G’s letter to the board of 18 September 2026, which put forward Roux as a candidate and supported his appointment as a director and chair.

The board said there was extensive public speculation about the appointments, in particular whether Roux would join. It said Roux had signed a formal unconditional letter of acceptance.

It then announced that he had been offered a position as non-executive director on Thursday, 12 November, because it agreed with several stakeholders that he would help strengthen the board.

“Leaving him out of the announcement would have implied that he had not been considered.” However, he had written to the nominations committee the same day with conditions.

Spar says late in the evening of 12 November, after its Sens announeement, he confirmed he would not accept the appointment. It then told the market this on 13 November.

Chair of the Spar Group Lwazi Koyana said: “The board followed a disciplined process, in the interests of all shareholders and the long-term sustainability of Spar.

“We respect shareholders’ right to propose directors, and we will assess all nominees on a consistent basis. We look forward to engaging constructively with all our shareholders.”

Newly appointed chair Koyana is the longest acting board member and has been on board since 2019 through the costly exits from Switzerland and Poland, the failed implementation of SAP software at the group’s largest KwaZulu Natal distribution centre and ongoing competition from on-demand delivery services such as Sixty60.

Newly appointed non-executive director Pattison was on board of struggling retailer Pick and Pay until late October and was CEO at Edgars when it went to into business rescue as well as CEO of Massmart in 2011, when it sold a stake to global retailer Walmart.

The Spar share price is down almost 75% over the past five years and its convenience model faces a major threat from on-demand delivery services.

The board and management remain focused on accelerating Spar’s turnaround, while staying alert to the economic pressures facing Spar retailers and their customers.

Spar said it will give a further update when it publishes its annual results on or about 4 December 2026.

This article was republished from Moneyweb. Read the original here.