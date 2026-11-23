The resignations come after a period of significant uncertainty for the group.

The governance crisis at The Spar Group deepened on Monday, with the announcement that three independent non-executive directors, Sundeep Naran, Funke Ighodaro and Marie Jamieson, have each resigned from the board.

Naran will depart on 30 November, while it says Ighodaro and Jamieson will remain on the board until 15 December 2026, “in the interests of the company, to see the year-end board and committee cycle, including the approval of the annual financial statements, through to completion”.

Following the exits in December, the group’s board will only comprise five directors: newly appointed chair Lwazi Koyana, independent non-executives Pedro da Silva and Liesbeth Botha, and CEO Reeza Isaacs and CFO Megan Pydigadu.

Spar’s board committees

The group says following these resignations, “the board committees will be reconstituted”.

Naran was appointed to the board in February 2022, while Jamieson and Ighodaro joined in February 2024.

The moves come after a period of significant uncertainty for the group.

In mid-August, the group announced the resignations of chairman Mike Bosman and deputy chair Shirley Zinn. It is believed that pressure from the Spar Guild (the national body that represents all its retailers) was the reason for these departures.

In a later letter, Bosman and Zinn cited “sustained personal attacks”, hostility and threats from retailers and employees. Spar struggles to get board members

Spar hastily announced the appointment of Grant Pattison to the board as a non-executive director on 12 November after the market closed and also said, curiously, that it had extended an offer to Phil Roux but that his formal response remained outstanding.

Roux disputed this in an interview with News 24 and the following morning, the group announced that Roux had confirmed to the board that he would not be accepting the offer.

On 16 November, the group said that it had received correspondence from M&G Investment Managers, which holds 14.69% of its shares, calling on the board to hold a general meeting.

It proposed five non-executive directors for election, including Roux, Spar retailer George Skoutellas and former Spar CEO Angelo Swartz. The other two are former PwC chartered accountant and Shoprite group lead auditor Anton Wentzel, and former Media24 CEO and CFO Omnichand Lalbahadur.

M&G on board appointments

While M&G said that Pattison has the necessary retail experience to serve on the Spar board, it objects to his appointment because it owns sizeable shareholdings in both Pick n Pay and Spar. Pattison resigned as a non-executive director of Pick n Pay on 29 October, just nine months after he joined that board.

M&G equity analyst Damon Buss told Moneyweb: “We cannot endorse a director moving from one company’s board to a direct competitor’s board. That is our position”.

On 19 November, Spar announced that Pattison had withdrawn his acceptance. He told Moneyweb: “My view is that when boards and shareholders are misaligned, it is detrimental to the company”. Read more Pick n Pay withdraws section 189 consultations Clock is ticking

Spar has 10 business days to issue the notice of the general meeting, which means this has to be published by 27 November (Friday). It anticipates the meeting to be held within 25 business days of the notice. The timing is complicated by processes related to the publishing of its annual results as well as the festive season.

The group will report its results for the 52 weeks to 25 September on 4 December. The group warned in September that making progress on its operational turnaround, it expects FY 2026 performance to be weaker than what it achieved in FY 2025.

“For the 48 weeks ended 28 August 2026, group revenue from the sale of merchandise moderated from the interim period with Southern Africa recording modest revenue growth as wholesale volumes and trading remained subdued in a competitive consumer environment.”

This article was republished from Moneyweb. Read the original here.