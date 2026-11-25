Retailer hopes to get final regulatory approvals by the end of the year

Pepkor CEO Pieter Erasmus says the alliance banking partnership between Shoprite Holdings and Investec, announced in early November, has not changed the retail group’s strategy to launch a bank in 2027.

He says its strategy for PlusB has been formulated around the “customer proposition” it wants to achieve.

He adds that it considered finding a banking partner but ultimately decided to bring those skills in-house through the acquisition of Cloud Badger for R224 million in October 2025.

Still, Erasmus believes Shoprite has “formidable assets and real capability” and that its push into transactional banking will be successful.

He concedes that Pepkor does “have a large overlap with customers of [theirs], but there are also other formidable competitors in this space, notably Capitec, which is one of the best consumer-facing businesses in the world”.

Pepkor CEO Pieter Erasmus. Image: Supplied

He was speaking on Tuesday after the release of the group’s results for FY 2026.

Leveraging data

The group is leveraging data it has on its 30 million customers, together with deeper insights from its +more rewards programme and various existing lending businesses.

Added to this its substantial informal market footprint, which Erasmus believes “can play a role in getting our customers closer to points where they can transact”.

Erasmus says the group also ships “600 000 smartphones a month, so we have a different view and a different set of needs that we think that we can address”.

“Shoprite will unpack their own customer needs and their own customer set,” he adds.

Regulatory approval

Chief commercial officer Garth Napier says the group has had “a number of engagements with the regulators” since submitting its Section 16 application to the Prudential Authority in March.

It hopes to receive final approval by the end of this calendar year.

If that is the case, its target remains to launch the bank in April, midway through its 2027 financial year.

Napier says its business case sees the bank achieving monthly breakeven by year three (2030).

“Our target is to have 1.8 million primary bank customers by the end of year five, about R8 billion in deposits and about R8 billion in loan advances, with a long-term targeted ROE [return on equity] of 30% and above.”

Capfin transition

To help achieve breakeven, Pepkor will not offer any new credit via Capfin once the bank launches.

Rather, “unsecured lending will then be driven through the bank”, and Napier says it will be able to offer customers “more tailored loan offers”.

The cost of funding these loans will also be “a lot cheaper within the bank,” he explains.

Still, the group expects there will be a front-loading of provisions while it builds the unsecured book, meaning it will book a higher-than-normal charge for non-performing loans.

At the end of September, Capfin’s gross book was R5.1 billion, with a provision level of 18%. It has started curtailing credit extension in this business (largely in the most recent six months), with the number of active loans down 8% to 344 000.

It grew the number of new loans disbursed by just 1.1%, with a 3.6% increase in re-loan disbursements. Its six-month term loan accounts for six in every 10 activations, with those running for 12 months, accounting for a quarter and 24-month terms the remainder.

Launch costs

So far, it has invested R543 million on building out banking capabilities (almost equally split between capex and opex), with its stated R920 million target still in place.

In the next six months, it will spend another R307 million on operational expenditure and R70 million on capex.

CFO Riaan Hanekom says: “Even if we get delayed by a month or two, [we are] still very optimistic we can come in below R1 billion to launch this.”

This article was republished from Moneyweb. Read the original here.