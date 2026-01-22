Milk prices to go up? Foot-and-mouth threatens farmers’ livelihood while government has a 10 year plan

Northern Cape is the only province in the country that has not reported a case.

The spread of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) is tightening its grip on South Africa’s livestock sector, pushing farmers closer to the brink as the government promises intervention, while warning its full recovery plan could take more than a decade to deliver results.

FMD is a highly contagious viral disease of livestock that has a significant economic impact. The disease affects cattle, swine, sheep, goats and other cloven-hoofed ruminants.

Northern Cape is the only province in the country that has not reported a case, but in other provinces the disease is dominating, threatening dairy farms in KwaZulu-Natal and livestock in the Free State.

Farmers suffering mentally and financially

Some farmers have started to suffer mentally because of the idea they might lose everything they have worked for. The financial implications of the disease are also significant.

The department of agriculture said the disease has hit four provinces, Kwazulu-Natal, Gauteng, Free State and North West, the hardest, with event organisers in the Free State planning to cancel livestock shows.

Elmarie Prinsloo, CEO of Bloem Skou said they had taken a decision to be responsible by not having a gathering of cloven-hoofed animals at this year’s event.

“We at Bloem Show are taking the responsible decision, in the interest of our stud breeders, associations and the broader agricultural sector, to restrict the gathering of cloven-hoofed animals on the Bloemfontein showgrounds until further notice,” she said.

“As a result, the Bloem Show cattle and small-stock show for 2026 is cancelled. This decision has not been taken lightly and follows extensive consultations with industry leaders and stakeholders.”

Disease brings Free State’s economy to its knees

Prinsloo acknowledged that cancelling the Bloem Show cattle and small-stock show will result in dire financial implications, to them, farmers and to the province as a whole.

“This decision has a significant primary and secondary impact on the local economy in terms of service providers, participants and the marketing platform for breeders, institutions and associations,” she said.

Bloemskou, also known as the Bloem Show is a major annual agricultural and commercial event in Bloemfontein combining trade exhibitions, entertainment, a funfair and the world’s largest open-air saddle horse show, attracting visitors for a blend of farming heritage and modern fun.

FMD is characterised by fever and blister-like sores on the tongue and lips, in the mouth, on the teats and between the hooves. It causes severe production losses and while the majority of affected animals recover, the disease often leaves them weakened and debilitated.

Covid pandemic part 2

Prinsloo said the situation of having to cancel a part of the event reminds them of the Covid pandemic, but the decision was needed to be taken.

The Free State department of agriculture and rural development recorded 29 new cases on 16 January 2026, bringing the total number of cases to 224.

The province also hosts Nampo Harvest Day in a town called Bothaville. The event is a massive annual agricultural exhibition in South Africa, organised by Grain SA.

It’s the largest privately owned agricultural show in the southern hemisphere, serving as a vital platform for farmers, researchers, and businesses to connect, share knowledge and showcase innovations in farming technology and practices.

The Citizen has reached out, with no success, to the event organisers to find if they will cancel some of their livestock shows. According to their official Facebook page, they are gearing up to host this year’s event from 12 to 15 May 2026.

Dairy farms hit hardest in KZN

In KwaZulu-Natal it is a different story. Not only is the disease bringing the farming sector to its knees, but also cows, literally. Farmers have had to put down some of their cattle because they can’t stand to watch them suffer.

One dairy farmer took to Facebook to air what the disease has done to their business. “A herd of 1 400 milking cows brought to its knees by foot and mouth,” read the post. “Over 400 cows hit with mastitis and milk production collapsing by 70%.

“Medical expenses are mounting, electrical bills are through the roof and milk quality has fallen. The farm manager and labour force are exhausted physically, mentally and emotionally. More than R8 million has already been lost and the worst part is not knowing what the rest of the year will bring.”

If the disease continues being unmanageable, South Africans could see the price of meat and milk rise significantly.

Government’s 10 year plan

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen said he acknowledges the implications the disease has had on farmers in the country and there is a strategy the department will be implementing, but it will take more than a decade.

“We see your struggles. We understand the financial and emotional toll that the outbreaks have had on your families and your livelihoods,” he said.

“We remain deeply sympathetic to the hardships you have endured. I want to assure you today that we have a plan that is both realistically achievable and technically sound.

“I must be frank with the nation: achieving FMD-free status is a monumental task that will not happen overnight. Our strategy will be phased over 10 years, beginning with stabilisation and consolidation, before moving toward the eventual withdrawal of vaccinations and final recognition of national freedom through vaccination by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).”

Vaccines to be imported from Botswana

Steenhuisen added that the country will continue to procure vaccines from Botswana and they have received permission to import vaccines from Turkey.

“Since the outbreak we have been procuring vaccines from the Botswana Vaccine Institute (BVI) and will continue sourcing vaccines from this institute. The BVI and the ARCI will look into the existing memorandum and complement one another to ensure that we reach the maximum vaccine coverage,” he said.

“Last year we received confirmation from the BVI that they can supply us with one million doses per month. Unfortunately, due to the closure of their factory for cleaning purposes they could not deliver on time.

“We have also secured the one necessary permit to import Dollvet vaccine from Turkey. As indicated earlier it will take us some time to contain the disease.”

