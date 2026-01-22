Burnt infant’s body found in bush near KwaZulu‑Natal beach

The grim discovery was made by a passerby.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a baby in a bush near a beach in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The grim discovery was made by a passerby on Wednesday. The infant’s age is unknown.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they were alerted to the “horrific crime scene” at Brighton Beach near the braai area.

Burnt infant sustained extensive injuries

Jamieson said the deceased infant was found burned in the bushes.

“Just after 2pm, paramedics responded to the scene together with Saps [South African Police Service]. A passerby had made the gruesome discovery whilst walking.

“Paramedics assessed the infant and found that the young baby had sustained extensive injuries, including burns, and unfortunately had passed away. The infant was declared deceased on the scene,” Jamieson said

Jamieson added that the events leading up to this incident are unknown; however, police will investigate.

Burnt bodies in KZN

In November last year, four people were burnt to death beyond recognition in a horrific incident in KZN.

It is understood that the incident occurred in the Umthata area of Inanda, north of Durban.

At the time, police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they were investigating four counts of murder after the four people were found burned to death inside two vehicles.

“Police responded to reports of two vehicles which were burned, and upon arrival at the scene, police found one body burned beyond recognition inside a Nissan NP200, and three other bodies were found inside a Toyota Rumion, also burned beyond recognition.

“Police also found three carcasses of cattle next to the NP200 vehicle,” Netshiunda said at the time.

Netshiunda said the motive of the killings was unknown.

