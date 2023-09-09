Business September 9, 2023 | 6:17 pm

Avatar photo

Compiled by Kyle Zeeman

Deputy Digital Editor

9 Sep 2023

06:17 pm

‘Moody’s should stop day drinking’- Frustration overshadows Eskom ratings upgrade

Compiled by Kyle Zeeman - Deputy Digital Editor

Stable but no lights?

Eskom sign

Eskom recieved a ratings upgrade from Moody’s. Picture: Rodger Bosch/ AFP

Eskom has improved its ratings outlook, but not everyone is celebrating.

The Power utility announced on Saturday it has been upgraded from positive to stable by Moody’s Investment Services.

“Coupled with the upgrades of several key ratings, the stable outlook will improve Eskom’s creditworthiness,” it said.

It thanked the government for its support, which it claimed was key to the upgrade and allowed it to keep the lights on.

ALSO READ: ‘We want to put load shedding behind us in 2024’ − Mashatile

“The financial support from government has removed the financial barriers and bolstered Eskom’s financial position. This has enabled us to plan ahead for the implementation of the necessary planned maintenance on the generation fleet, maintain and strengthen the network thereby contributing towards improved performance and long-term sustainability,” said Acting Chief Executive Calib Cassim.

He called the Moody’s upgrade “reassuring” in efforts to turn Eskom around.

But those sitting in the dark because of load shedding were not in the party mood.

They flooded social media with reaction to the announcement, jokingly asking if Moody’s was “day drinking” and battling to power the nation.

Stable but no lights?

Eskom announced stage 6 rolling blackouts this week due to planned maintenance and breakdowns, before lowering it to stage 3 and 4 for the weekend.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena told The Citizen load shedding will continue even when the Springboks kick off their Rugby World Cup campaign against Scotland on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Ramokgopa explains why stage 6 load shedding is back and likely to get worse

“Unfortunately, we do not determine load shedding or stages thereof by the current or upcoming events. Load shedding is implemented based on the status of electricity supply versus demand at any given stage,” 

“Our generation availability is improving and currently at 27 139MW, however, we also rely on the demand side to further improve at evening peak to reduce the stages further,” Mokwena said on Friday.

