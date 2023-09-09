Daily news update: Trevor Noah’s R33m tourism deal, Senzo Meyiwa murder trial and Kusile theft

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s daily news update, ActionSA has proposed a mandatory punishment of hard labour for convicted rapists and murderers, arguing that the criminal justice system lacks consequences.

Nine people have been arrested at the Kusile Power Station for theft of coal and fraud. Those arrested include eight weighbridge operators employed by Eskom Rotek Industries (ERI) and a coal truck driver.

Tourism minister Patricia de Lille has cleared the air about comedian Trevor Noah potentially bagging a R33 million deal to promote South Africa in a five-minute advert.

Noah was reportedly commissioned to promote his country as a tourist destination. This was revealed this week after concerns were raised in Parliament about overspending across various programmes.

‘I’m not an idiot’: Judge warns accused in Senzo Meyiwa trial after ‘pulling trigger’ gesture

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng reacts during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on 17 July 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

A video clip from social media of accused number 5, Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, was thrust into the spotlight at the Senzo Meyiwa trial on Friday.

State prosecutor advocate George Baloyi told the Pretoria High Court the accused was seen in the video clip making a hand gesture similar to that of pulling a trigger.

The accused made the hand gesture and facial expressions towards the witness, police constable Skhumbuzo Zungu.

ActionSA wants rapists and murderers to do hard labour, attorney says idea is ‘shallow’

ActionSA National Chairperson Michael Beaumont. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

ActionSA is proposing a mandatory punishment of hard labour for convicted rapists and murderers.

Outlining a list of draft policy proposals to deal with the economy, health, and crime, the party said the criminal justice system lacks consequences.

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said the proposal will look at measures to deter criminals from recommitting the same crimes.

Nine arrested at Kusile for theft of coal and fraud, Eskom says

Eskom’s Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga. Picture: Eskom

Nine people have been arrested at the Kusile Power Station for theft of coal and fraud, Eskom said on Friday.

Eskom said those arrested included eight weighbridge operators employed by Eskom Rotek Industries (ERI) and a coal truck driver.

Spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said a thorough investigation by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and an internal Eskom investigation supported by the Bidvest Protea Coin Investigation Team led to the arrest of the individuals.

‘No one forced her’ – Lynn Forbes on Kairo’s performance at Joburg Day

Lynn Forbes. Picture: Instagram @lynnforbesza

AKA’s mother, Lynn Forbes, has set the record straight about Kairo Forbes’ performance at the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day event.

The event paid tribute to Kairo’s father, the late multi-award-winning rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, who was popularly known as AKA.

The eight-year-old hit the stage and performed her father’s hit song, Company, at the event, which was held at Crocodile Creek Polo Club in Lanseria, Joburg, last week.

New musical page: The Soil’s 5th studio album to debut without Buhle Mda

The Soil group members, Phindo Ngxanga, Buhle Mda, and Ntsika Ngxanga. Picture: Instagram @thesoilmusic

Multi-award-winning acapella group, The Soil is set to release its 5th studio album, seven years after their last works.

The group’s last album release was in 2016. At the time, the group comprised Buhlebendalo Mda, Phindo Ngxanga, and Ntsika Ngxanga.

In 2020, the trio said they were taking a break to focus on solo music careers.

‘Every boy’s dream’: Bok stars excited to get World Cup under way

Jasper Wiese will start at No 8 against Scotland. Picture: Michael Bradley / AFP

The Springbok players are prepared and ready for their opening game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup against Scotland at the Stade Veledrome in Marseille on Sunday evening (kick-off 5:45pm).

It is a massive first match-up for the defending champs with them needing to pick up an early win to give them the best chance of making it through the ‘pool of death’ that also features the world number one ranked Ireland.

