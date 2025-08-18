MTN downgrades SA CEO and shakes up leadership

The mobile network operator said Charles Molapisi, MTN SA CEO, will go back to being the group’s chief technical and information officer.

Africa’s largest mobile network operator, MTN, has announced significant changes to its South Africa leadership as part of a new strategy and has declared no dividends for the first half of 2025.

The news was announced on Monday, alongside the company’s interim results for the six months ended June 2025.

This follows MTN’s net loss of R11.2 billion for the period ended December 2024. However, the mobile network operator has seen a turnaround, with results showing an increase in revenue up to R109.3 billion.

MTN leadership shakeup

MTN operates in 19 markets across Africa and the Middle East, including South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Uganda, Syria and Sudan.

Molapisi will be succeeded by Ferdi Moolman, the current group chief risk officer (GCRO). “Charles led MTN SA through a challenging period of high-power outages and network resilience, maintaining the company’s network leadership,” said the group in the announcement.

Yolanda Cuba, currently vice president (VP) for the South and East Africa (SEA) region, will step down from the group exco to become deputy CEO and executive director of MTN SA.

“Both Ferdi and Yolanda bring extensive group-wide experience and will collaborate to accelerate growth and maximise returns in MTN SA.”

Incoming MTN SA CEO, Ferdi Moolman. Picture: LinkedIn

Leadership changes from 1 November

Below are other leadership changes to take effect from 1 November 2025.

Group chief commercial position will now include strategy and transformation responsibilities – Selorm Adadevoh.

Group chief technology and information officer – Charles Molapisi.

Group chief human resources officer – Paul Norman.

Group chief risk officer – to be announced.

Ismail Jaroudi, VP of Middle East and North Africa, will step down from group exco and assume the role of VP of special projects in the office of the group president and CEO, focused on portfolio optimisation initiatives. He will also continue his role as CEO of MTN Dubai.

No dividends

Regarding the group’s performance, the mobile network operator reported profit before tax of R21.3 billion.

Profit after tax attributable to equity holders of the company accelerated to R9.7 billion, while headline earnings came in at 645 cents per share.

However, the group said it will not be declaring any dividends for the period. “No interim dividend was declared for H1 2025 (H1 2024: 0). The board of directors anticipates paying a minimum ordinary final dividend of 370 cents per share for the financial year 2025.”

Future of MTN

In the interim results, MTN said it is focusing on accelerating the performance of MTN SA and sustaining the momentum in MTN Nigeria and MTN Ghana.

“Our balance sheet health and financial flexibility remain critical to our operational and strategic execution.

“We remain on track to achieve our target of R7-8 billion in cost savings between 2024-2026.”

