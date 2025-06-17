MTN Group downplays Iran strife

'As we understood from the Irancell management, all staff are safe at this stage'

As the Iran-Israel conflict today enters its fifth day, with casualties reported on both sides, South Africa’s global mobile telecommunications giant MTN has downplayed any impact the strife would have on its Irancell business links.

MTN Irancell is a major Iranian telecommunications company and the largest mobile network operator in Iran – offering 2G, 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G services.

The MTN Group holds a 49% stake and Kowsar Sign Paniz the remaining 51% in the joint venture.

Asked about business concerns over the latest outbreak of the Iran-Israel conflict, MTN Group chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer Nompilo Morafo said: “As we understood from the Irancell management, all staff are safe at this stage.”

SA support in Iran limited

The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) has urged all SA citizens currently in Iran to contact its embassy in Tehran, “to ensure that they are registered and that their whereabouts are known”.

Dirco said SA’s support in Tehran was limited.

Spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said it could be assumed that “no face-to-face consular assistance will be possible in an emergency and the South African government may not be able to help you if you get into difficulty – depending on your location”.

Phiri said the country expressed “deep concern regarding the escalation of hostilities between the state of Israel and Islamic Republic of Iran”.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the people of both nations, suffering from the tragic loss of life,” he said.

“Under international humanitarian law, civilians and civilian infrastructure must never be considered legitimate targets.

“We reiterate our urgent call for de-escalation, restraint and full compliance with international law by all parties – to prevent further human suffering.”

ALSO READ: Israel vs Iran: Why you may soon have to pay more for petrol in South Africa

Part of US plan to take Middle East?

Independent political expert Sandile Swana described the latest conflict as “part of the longer-term strategy of the United States to take control of the Middle East”.

“All operations of the US in the Middle East are done through Israel, with the aim to make Israel the supreme power of the Middle East,” said Swana.

“This is to subjugate the traditional powers of Iraq and Iran – elevating Israel above those traditional powers in terms of human civilisation.”

Labour federation Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said the real threat to world peace was “US imperialism”.

“Saftu condemns the unprovoked Israeli attack on Iran – a reckless escalation threatening to plunge the Middle East and the world into a catastrophic war,” said Vavi.

NOW READ: US warship reported heading toward Mideast as Iran, Israel fight

