Nehawu demands R40k cash payout, 6.5% salary increase for Icasa employees

Nehawu said the strike would continue indefinitely until its demands are met.

Workers at the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) have downed tools after wage negotiations collapsed, with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) demanding a R40 000 cash payout for employees, a 6.5% salary increase and the immediate implementation of outstanding performance bonuses for the 2023-24 cycle.

The strike, which started on Thursday, follows Icasa’s decision to provide employees a 4.5% salary increase from June 2026, an offer the union has rejected as inadequate.

Nehawu has accused the national media regulator of not caring about employees.

Nehawu and Icasa fail to reach an agreement

The strike action stems from a collapse of wage negotiations between the two parties, as Icasa would not give in to the union’s demands.

It is understood that the union is demanding a two-part pay rise for employees, an increase to their monthly salaries, and a single, flat cash payout of R40 000 given equally to every qualifying employee regardless of their rank or salary level.

“The union declared a dispute at the CCMA in May 2026 after the employer refused to concede to the demands of the union for a 6.5% salary increase plus a R40 000 across-the-board cash component,” said Nehawu on Thursday afternoon after the first day of the strike action.

A conciliation process was convened; however, it yielded no results, and a strike certificate was issued, with Icasa receiving notification on 28 July 2026.

Nehawu to continue to strike

Despite a collapse in negotiations, Icasa implemented the 4.5% from June, a move the union says shows the regulator “undermines and attacks collective bargaining processes”. The union also accuses Icasa of refusing to “implement agreements in place at the workplace, such as reneging on workers’ performance bonuses for the 2023-24 cycle last November”.

Nehawu said the strike would continue indefinitely until its demands are met.

“These are reasonable demands given that Icasa offers no additional benefits to staff, and that employees have endured below-inflation increases for three consecutive financial years despite generating billions of rands annually for state coffers.”

Increase in line with Icasa remuneration policy

Icasa has confirmed that it implemented the 4.5% increase despite no agreement being reached with employees, citing that the increase is in line with the organisation’s remuneration policy.

“Following consultations without reaching an agreement, Icasa implemented its final offer, providing employees with a 4.5% Cost of Living Adjustment increase in the June payroll. This action is consistent with the Remuneration Policy (clause 8.4.4), which authorises the Authority to determine the salary increase percentage when parties are unable to reach consensus.”

The regulator added that it is currently experiencing significant financial constraints and a budget deficit.

Business as usual

The regulator said it has put measures in place in response to the strike action to ensure that business continues.

“Icasa assures stakeholders that business continuity measures are in place to maintain critical regulatory services and minimise potential disruptions. Offices will remain open during the industrial action, and stakeholders should continue to use official communication channels and service platforms.

“The Authority will continue to monitor developments and coordinate with internal teams to safeguard employee wellbeing, maintain operational stability, and ensure uninterrupted service delivery.”