New Woolies CEO gets R100m carrot to double share price

Additional targets are growth in earnings and return on capital...

New incoming CEO of Woolworths Holdings, Sam Ngumeni, has been awarded nearly 1 million shares in the company under a “special once-off outperformance” structure.

The 995 715 shares, acquired by the group’s share trust for R51 million, will be held in escrow for five years, after which they will vest.

Ngumeni has been with the group for more three decades and will officially take over as group CEO on 1 June 2026 when Roy Bagattini retires.

Conditions by Woolies

To achieve the full vesting of 100% of the shares, Ngumeni has to ensure the group’s share price is at R100 by June 2031. This measure accounts for 50% of the award.

Along with this, he is incentivised to grow adjusted diluted headline earnings per share (adHeps) by 15% per annum (30% weighting) and ensure that its return on capital employed (ROCE) is higher than the average of the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) plus eight over the period (20% weighting).

The group says this award is “in line with its focus on long-term value creation and alignment with shareholder interests”.

Being tested at the end of a five-year period is somewhat unusual in executive incentive structures such as this. Typically, incentive shares are tested more regularly. Woolworths says the award is structure in this way “to support longer term value creation”.

Woolies share price need to be R80

To unlock any shares in this award, Ngumeni has to achieve a threshold of “50%” across the various measures. This requires the share price to be at R80 in five years’ time, adHeps to grow by 10% per annum and ROCE to be at the average of WACC plus five over the timeframe.

In its most recent financial year (to 29 June 2025), Woolworths reported a 19% decline in adHeps, with ROCE of 16.4% (against a WACC of 12.4%). Under its previous long-term incentive structure, the group targeted adHeps growth of CPI plus 4%, with a stretch of CPI plus 10%. The ROCE target was WACC plus 7%, which based on the cost of capital at that time equated to 19.4%.