My wife and girlfriend working doesn’t excuse me from my duties, says Sotheni in bail application

Van der Merwe was shot dead at his home in Brakpan on 5 December 2025. His wife and two children survived the shooting.

Matipandile Sotheni has told the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court that his wife and girlfriend being employed does not mean he should not provide for his children.

Sotheni, a former elite police officer, returned to the court on Thursday to continue his bail application in connection with the murder of Marius van der Merwe, also known as “Witness D”.

Van der Merwe was shot dead at his home in Brakpan on 5 December 2025. His wife and two children survived the shooting.

The former member of the Special Task Force (STF) within the South African Police Service (Saps) is facing 16 charges, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, three counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, ammunition-related offences and theft.

Sotheni: ‘I will not run away’

On Thursday, his legal representative, Nthabiseng Mohumane, read out his supplementary affidavit in support of his bail application. Sotheni painted himself a family man, who takes care of his parents, siblings and their children, and his own children. He said his family would suffer if he were to remain behind bars.

“I am married, but I’m in a separation from my wife. We have been separated for approximately two years. I have not lived in the property at Bedfordview [where his wife lives], but I visit the children.”

He said he owns half of the property.

“I do not have clothes, toiletries or other possessions at that property. I left my car at that property on the day of my arrest because I had a school event to attend. It was at that school event that I was arrested,” explained Sotheni.

“I’m in a committed relationship with Zodwa, and we share a rental property as mentioned in my founding papers. We also have one minor child together. I have a passport, which I handed to the investigating officer before the proceedings commenced. I will not run away from this case. In custody, my family suffers hardship.”

‘My family depends on me’

The state has opposed his bail application. It cited the employment of the two women in his life and the government grant his parents received. However, Sotheni said that the employment of the two women does not mean he should stop providing for his children, and that the grant money was simply not enough.

“The state says that both my girlfriend and my wife work. They even go as far as to mention where they are employed. My wife works for a government institution, and even if she does, I have a duty to provide and contribute to the joint estate.

“I request the court to release me on bail, as I have not been found guilty, and I deny that I was involved in the murder of the deceased. I have a family who depends on me, in addition to my three minor children.

“My father is 82 years old, and my mother is 76 years old. My father is terminally ill with cancer, and my mother suffers from diabetes. I am also responsible for the provision of my late sister’s children, who are 24, 13 and 8 years old.”

Sotheni further submitted that he takes care of his parents’ hospital visits, which occur monthly. He also sends them money for groceries, electricity and other household expenses.

“I buy my sister’s children clothes, pay for their schooling and other expenses such as transport and stationery, and I fill their gas cylinders monthly. I further confirm that the parents are receiving a government pension. It is, however, not sufficient to meet the living expenses relating to them, my younger sister and my late sister’s children.”