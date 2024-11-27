No significant economic growth expected for SA over next three years

Although inflation and the repo rate are lower, South Africa will still battle to achieve notable economic growth due to various factors.

While the US economy will likely remain stable, other developed markets and some emerging markets, such as South Africa, are unlikely to see any significant economic growth in the next three years.

Maarten Ackerman, chief economist at Citadel, says while interest rates and inflation are slowly coming down in South Africa and around the globe to the relief of consumers, a combination of forces is likely to keep economic growth below capacity for at least the next two to three years.

“With the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) cutting interest rates by a moderate 25 basis last week in line with widespread expectations and if inflation remains stable for the time being, South Africans can expect more rate cuts in early 2025.

“Inflation is at a low 2.8% thanks to a 20% decline in the fuel price, bolstered by the strengthening of the rand since the national elections, but that inflation is expected to increase again soon to levels within the Sarb’s inflation target of between 3% and 6%.”

ALSO READ: Trump’s policies could cause initial global and US economic downturn

Global expectations for economic growth

Looking at the global landscape, he also foresees weak growth for Europe, the UK and Japan and a slight slowdown in the US from current healthy levels, while some emerging markets may see moderately higher growth in the medium term.

Economists foresee that president-elect Donald Trump’s economic policies will have an inflationary and opposite-to-intended effect on the US economy.

“Out of the three major policies that Trump wants to implement, namely trade protectionism, immigration crackdowns and fiscal reform, two of the three – trade tariffs and immigration – will create headwinds for free trade and an affordable domestic labour market.

“In short, both of these moves are inflationary in nature and negative for economic growth, which implies that interest rates in the US might not decline as quickly as had been hoped.”

In terms of the fiscal stimulus Trump is seeking, Ackerman cautions that it will be challenging to find the revenue to make it work, especially considering the Republicans want to cut taxes further for companies and higher earners.

“The US economy is probably going to experience some headwinds in terms of growth, some sticky inflation and as a result of that, interest rates are likely to decrease slower than expected. For the rest of the world, this could trigger tit-for-tat trade tariffs, which adds to our house view that the world is in for a period of growth slowdown on the back of struggling global trade.

ALSO READ: Trump victory: Trouble for the rand and Brics allies, joy for crypto

Net exporters will battle for next three years

“The net exporters of the world will be battling these next few years. In short, we can expect a sober global growth environment going forward, sticky inflation and less interest rate cuts than initially expected.”

Considering global growth over the next two to three years, Ackerman believes that the US will slow down in an orderly fashion, getting closer to trend growth of 2% while the rest of the developed markets are still battling to find their feet.

“If the US gets away with a soft landing and China gets its growth engine going again, the rest of the developed markets should be able to pick up. Things are better now than they were a year ago for the developed markets when a global recession was still hotly debated as global economies continued to battle inflation.

“The US, a consumer-driven economy, was still bolstered by stable consumer confidence. Given the strength of the US labour market, we may see the US avoiding a recession altogether.”

Although credit card debt was climbing and job security was unlikely to maintain its current highs, US net wealth and employment rates were at their highest levels in history. Given the current consumer sentiment, Ackerman maintains that the US will slow down, but to capacity growth, which is around 2% per year.

“And given the Federal Reserve’s easing of monetary policy, the US consumer may get through this patch without any significant damage.”

ALSO READ: Will markets catch a cold from US election fever?

Global economic growth did not recover to 3.5% of previous two decades

However, considering the overall global picture, Ackerman points out that global growth was around 3.5% over the past two decades, but he says this number will likely find a footing at around 2% to 2.5% over the next three years as the US and China will contribute less to global growth and emerging markets, especially India, will contribute more.”

Ackerman says economic prospects are more negative for other developed markets that are not consumer-driven economies, but rather rely on exports for revenue. “Markets that rely mainly on exports will face headwinds due to geopolitical upheaval and supply chain disruptions around the world.

“An important theme emerging this year is the divergence in economic growth of the major developed markets. While the US has continued to grow steadily, Europe, the UK and Japan – which have been hurt by deglobalisation – entered recessionary territory, with barely any growth worth mentioning. These countries were first to start normalising policy and cutting rates – weeks before the US – in an attempt to get their economies going.”

ALSO READ: GNU seems to have rebooted economic recovery – analyst

Consumer spending and net trade

Ackerman says four factors typically affect economic growth: consumer spending, fixed asset investment through public and private investment, government spending and economic management and net trade, which is imports minus exports.

“The US and South African economies are consumer-driven, with consumer spending the biggest contributor to economic growth at 70% for the US and 66% for South Africa. China, in turn, has fixed asset investment making up about 45% of its economy. Despite a government push, Chinese consumer spending only contributes around 40% to growth.

“Germany, Japan and China are mainly net exporters, which have been battered by global trade wars, deglobalisation and global slowdown. Following the pandemic, the annual growth in global trade decreased to just 2%, a sharp decline from the steady 8% it maintained throughout the 2000s.”

While real gross domestic product (GDP) growth is now estimated to be only 1.1%, medium-term growth is forecast to average 1.8% over the next three years, he says. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana last month said the country must focus on improving macroeconomic stability, structural reforms, growth-enhancing infrastructure and state capability to stimulate growth.

Looking at Godongwana’s current budget, Ackerman expects real economic growth above capacity to be about three to five years away.

ALSO READ: MTBPS: Cold shower or good news for growth?

But there are bright spots for economic growth in SA

However, Ackerman says, there are some bright spots for the local economy that include the well-received formation of a government of national unity (GNU), improved energy security, lowering inflation and the strong recent performance of local equities, bonds and the rand, which boosted the country into the top three positions among its emerging market peer group.

“The country is now attempting to reverse 15 years of economic decline through a combination of policy implementation, port privatisation, improved mineral beneficiation and reformed trade policy. However, high interest rates and record-high unemployment rates must also be reversed, to boost South Africa’s consumer-based economy.”