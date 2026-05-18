Economic Development MEC fires Gauteng Gambling Board CEO, suspends CFO

National gambling revenue exceeded R70 billion in 2025, but Gauteng's share has dropped from 35% to less than 20% since 2019.

The CEO of the Gauteng Gambling Board, Karabo Mbele, has been removed from her position with immediate effect.

Gauteng Economic Development MEC Vuyiswa Ramakgopa made the announcement on Monday following the release of a forensic investigation report into the entity’s operations.

Ramakgopa also placed the gambling board’s CFO, Oscar Maripane, on suspension after the report revealed procurement irregularities and financial governance failures, among other non-compliance issues.

The report was commissioned by former MEC Lebogang Maile in 2025 and concluded in January by an independent legal team.

The MEC stated that since replacing Maile six weeks ago, she had been “inundated with whistleblower reports”, thanking them for their bravery.

‘Restoring confidence’

Ramakgopa said the report revealed the abuse of public resources through financial misconduct, procurement irregularities and other instances of non-compliance with the Public Finance Management Act.

Against Mbele specifically, Ramakgopa said the CEO was implicated in funding adjudication interference, improper payment and funding authorisations, as well as oversight failures.

“This is not a decision that has been taken hastily or for political expediency but rather, a necessary step towards stabilising this very important institution and restoring confidence in its leadership.

“Leadership positions in government cannot become shelters from accountability. If we are serious about building a capable and ethical state, there must be consequences for misconduct, failures in governance and the abuse of public resources,” Ramakgopa stated.

Ramakgopa noted that the board was not currently constituted following several resignations in December, and said a process to appoint an administrator to oversee the formation of a new board was underway.

“The findings also point to broader institutional decay that, if left unchecked, would continue to erode public trust and compromise the integrity of the entity,” Ramakgopa said.

Loss of revenue

The new MEC stated that the explosion of the gambling industry required a governance body that was fit to meet its cascading demands.

Maile confirmed in December via a written response to a question posed by the DA in the provincial legislature that Gauteng had failed to consolidate its gambling revenue supremacy since 2019.

The province’s revenue share had dropped from 35% to 18% in that time, missing out on a significant portion of the R74.9 billion in national gambling revenue reported for 2024-25.

The former MEC said the loss of gambling revenue was a “vital component” of Gauteng’s revenue collection through taxes, levies and licensing fees.

“This revenue shortfall has directly reduced the funds available for initiatives such as enterprise development, job creation and community upliftment programmes,” said Maile.

Ramakgopa thanked her predecessor for initiating the report, stating the firing and suspension were part of the renewal of the province’s gambling, liquor, tourism and enterprise entities.

“We are now rebuilding our institutions, restoring integrity and clearly demonstrating that public institutions can be a force for change with the right leadership,” the MEC concluded.