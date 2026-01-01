No, the Viljoens were not picked up by US immigration police

Peet Viljoen says he proved that he was the most honest lawyer and when he starts practising in the US next month, he will become the richest lawyer in the US.

Mel and Peet Viljoen of Tammy Taylor fame have not been picked up by ICE (US Immigration and Customs Enforcement) officers.

The reason they have not posted about South Africa since 27 November is that, according to Peet, he is studying for his US bar exam and will be admitted in February as he plans to become the richest lawyer in the US.

After the Viljoens disappeared off social media at the end of November and a South African man who made his own way to the US to be a refugee was detained by ICE, we asked the couple about their social media silence.

Mel said she would answer soon and now Peet has posted a video on his Facebook page about their immigration status and plans to stay in America.

“We said enough to South Africans. El and I are happy in the US, and we will stay here.

Peet Viljoen said this is the last time he will speak to South Africans

“We do not have to explain to anyone if we have green cards or yellow cards. I regularly speak to Trump’s people, and they all know about white genocide. I have now done my duty. I do not have to make a video for you every week.

“People who realised that there is danger have seen the signs. The rubbish who feels threatened by people like me who came here, please stop tracking me. Do as you wish. Mel and I will not continue to explain to the media what we do. I showed what I wanted to.

“I showed that I am the most honest lawyer. I proved that the Legal Practice Council (LPC) is black. And they want to keep white attorneys out.”

Peet went on to explain that they are quiet because he is studying for his bar exam to be admitted as an attorney in the US.

“Then I can help the clever people come here. About twenty people at a time contact us weekly when they land here.”

Legal expert: Peet will not get Letter of Good Standing he needs to practice in US

However, a legal expert has previously explained that US authorities must require a letter of good standing from the LPC in South Africa for Viljoen to be admitted to practice law in some or most of the federal states.

Until Viljoen complies with his obligations to be exonerated and reinstated in South Africa, it will be reckless to merely issue supporting documents to the LPC’s counterparts in the US, the expert said.

“In fact, by not disclosing every single aspect to the US Law Regulatory Authorities, they might very well perceive by them as ‘not playing open cards’, intentional non-disclosure of material information, even possible misrepresentation to them by Viljoen himself.”

Only the executive officer of the national LPC, after deliberation by the Council, is formally authorised to issue a Letter of Good Standing to the US. No letter had been submitted to the US to scrutinise, the LPC said in November.

“Any other attempt by Viljoen to obtain such a letter and/or similar assistance from any person or institution in an effort to sideline the LPC and without the intervention of the LPC will be considered to be yet another attempt to ingeniously avoid the US authorities or others to take cognizance of all the true facts at hand,” the expert said.

Peet Viljoen will buy you coffee if you visit Miami

Meanwhile, Viljoen invites people who come to Miami to contact him so he can buy them a coffee.

Peet claimed to have had coffee with about six people on holiday in Miami over the past two weeks.

“I know some people see me as a dimwit, but I was caught unawares by people who start crying, saying that we are actually nice people.”

Viljoen said they are out despite people saying things will improve in South Africa.

“This is probably my last message to you. I wish I could wish you a Happy New Year, but guys, it ain’t gonna happen (sic). I am going to become the richest attorney in the US. I already have the prettiest wife. I drive some of the nicest cars. The US is good to us.”

Viljoens have a lot of legal trouble waiting in SA

The Viljoens and their company, Tammy Taylor Franchising SA, have various judgments against them totalling millions that they must repay to potential franchisees, while the real Tammy Taylor obtained a $4 million judgment against them for using her trademark without a licence.

The Hawks are also investigating them for fraud in relation to the Tammy Taylor franchises, while a judge last year ordered them to stop using the Tammy Taylor trademark.

The LPC is also investigating Viljoen for practising without a license after he started a website offering legal services. After The Citizen reported about it, the website wording was changed.