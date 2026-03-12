Peet and Melany Viljoen ‘arrested for shoplifting in America’

Here's what they reportedly stole and how much it was worth.

Real Housewives of Pretoria star Mel Viljoen and her husband Peet were reportedly arrested in the United States of America earlier this week after allegedly confessing to stealing for survival.

The Viljoen couple first came under the spotlight for complaints about their Tammy Taylor nail brand and franchisees in South Africa, who claimed to have lost millions while doing business with the couple.

The Viljoens fled South Africa for the US in July last year with fraud accusations and a disbarment hanging over their heads. The police’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, are investigating the pair over their Tammy Taylor beauty franchises.

A judge had earlier advised the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to consider prosecuting the pair for failing to comply with the Companies Act.

While in America, Peet began practising and studying law, despite the Legal Practice Council (LPC) in South Africa disbarring him from practising. When this was questioned, an advertisement for his services was later changed to list him as a “labour broker”.

Now, according to US publication Local10.com, the Viljoen allegedly confessed to a crime spree in Palm Beach County, Florida.



The couple allegedly stated they were stealing because they were in survival mode and had not worked since coming to the country, due to not having visas.

“Over the course of the last six months, the Viljoens have worked in concert during multiple acts of retail theft,” noted a police report.

The Citizen has approached the Viljoens for comment. Any updates will be included once received.

What did they steal?

According to the police surveillance video and store records, the couple stole more than $5,300 from the Publix Supermarket at Mercado Real, 1001 South Federal Highway, in Boca Raton.

This amounts to roughly R87 874.

The items stolen included La Marca Prosecco sparkling wine, San Pellegrino sparkling mineral water, Maison Perrier flavoured sparkling water, and Coca-Cola Zero.

“There are also two incidents within the jurisdiction of Lighthouse Point in Broward County that were not reported due to the value not being significant.”

Arrested

It was further reported that the Viljoen couple has been booked into the Main Detention Centre in West Palm Beach, facing felony charges of organised retail theft, with a bond of $10,000 each, which amounts to roughly R165 800 each.

In January, the couple, who were very active on social media for the past few months after moving to the USA in May, denied they had been picked up by ICE (US Immigration and Customs Enforcement) officers.

Peet initially said they went quiet suddenly in November because he was studying for his bar exam to be admitted as an attorney in the US, and he will be admitted in February, as he plans to become the richest lawyer in the US.

“We do not have to explain to anyone if we have green cards or yellow cards. I regularly speak to Trump’s people, and they all know about white genocide. I have now done my duty. I do not have to make a video for you every week.

“People who realised that there is danger have seen the signs. The rubbish who feels threatened by people like me who came here, please stop tracking me. Do as you wish. Mel and I will not continue to explain to the media what we do. I showed what I wanted to.

Peet Viljoen will buy you coffee if you visit Miami

Peet, earlier this year, invited people visiting Miami to contact him so he could buy them a coffee.

He claimed to have had coffee with about six people on holiday in Miami over the past two weeks.

“I know some people see me as a dimwit, but I was caught unawares by people who start crying, saying that we are actually nice people.”

Viljoen said they are out despite people saying things will improve in South Africa.

“This is probably my last message to you. I wish I could wish you a Happy New Year, but guys, it ain’t gonna happen (sic). I am going to become the richest attorney in the US. I already have the prettiest wife. I drive some of the nicest cars. The US is good to us.”

Additional reporting by Ina Opperman

