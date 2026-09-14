Opening new worlds through astronomy

By sharing its expertise, facilities and resources, North-West University helped 24 local school learners prepare for the South African Physics Olympiad and discover a field of science beyond the school curriculum.

For 24 local school learners, the journey towards understanding the stars began much closer to home: at North-West University (NWU).

The learners visited the university for an introductory astronomy session in preparation for this year’s South African Physics Olympiad (SAPHO). Hosted annually by the South African Institute of Physics, the Olympiad encourages learners to explore physics beyond what they encounter in the classroom.

Picture: Supplied

The introduction of an astronomy component to the Olympiad created a valuable new learning opportunity. However, astronomy is not formally taught as part of the school curriculum, which meant that learners needed support to engage confidently with the subject.

Recognising this need, Prof. Du Toit Strauss, a professor in physics at the NWU, proposed that learners from the local community be given the opportunity to participate. The university responded by putting its academic expertise and resources to work.

During a Saturday morning session on campus, PhD student Thulo Letsele introduced the learners to the fundamentals of astronomy. For many, it was their first formal encounter with the field. The session gave them the basic knowledge they needed and helped them feel more confident about the Olympiad’s new astronomy section.

The initiative was also supported by Prof. Amare Abebe, director of the NWU’s Centre for Space Research and president of the African Astronomical Society. His involvement underscored the importance of creating opportunities for young people to engage with astronomy and science from an early age.

NWU’s help, however, did not stop at lessons. The university also helped the learners enter the Olympiad and take part in it, solving the problems that might have kept them out.

When the day of the Olympiad arrived, the learners returned to campus to complete the 90-minute assessment. They were given access to computers, reliable internet connectivity and a suitable environment, enabling them to focus on the challenge without worrying about the technical requirements.

The project demonstrates how a university’s purpose can create meaningful impact beyond its lecture halls. By making specialised knowledge and essential resources accessible, NWU opened a door for local learners to experience astronomy and physics in a new way.

This shows what can happen when a university shares its knowledge with its community: young people become curious, they get a real chance to take part and they start to look beyond the classroom.

At NWU, one special moment can be the start of a big discovery, new confidence or a love of the universe that lasts a lifetime.