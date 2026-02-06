Panel tasked with choosing the next Sars commissioner asks for more candidates

The selection panel is led by former minister Nhlanhla Nene.

The search for the next South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner has taken an unexpected turn, with the selection panel asking for more candidates beyond the initial applicant pool.

This is according to Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana. He was addressing the media during an oversight visit at the tax agency headquarters with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday.

The selection panel is led by former minister Nhlanhla Nene. They have conducted interviews but asked the National Treasury to provide more names, including those of headhunted prospects.

Panel asks for more

Despite the panel asking for more candidates, Godongwana said it is very possible that a new commissioner will be appointed by end of the month.

“When the panel looked at the interviews of 19 people, they thought that one person was outstanding,” he said.

“They proposed further headhunting to me so that the interview process should be balanced. We think that by the end of February we will have a new commissioner.”

Look from within Sars?

Sars has three deputy commissioners, each responsible for a certain department.

The duties are Johnstone Makhubu, for Taxpayer Engagement and Operations; Carl Scholtz, for Enterprise Strategy and Modernisation; and Bridgitte Backman, for Corporate and Enterprise Services.

The Citizen reached out to Treasury to confirm if any of the deputies are considered for the position. Comment will be added once received.

Kieswetter tenure coming to an end

Replacing outgoing commissioner Edward Kieswetter demands a rigorous process, after he restored the tax agency’s credibility and public trust.



Kieswetter tenure at the helm of Sars will come to an end in April 2026. He was appointed commissioner in 2019. His contract was set to come to an end in April 2024, but was extended for an extra two years in February 2024.

During the oversight visit, he told employees his leadership of the revenue authority should stand as an example of how to fix dysfunctional state bodies.

He said Sars has moved beyond the governance breakdown laid bare by the 2019 Nugent commission and has focused on rebuilding durable, long-term institutional strength.

“When, through your intervention, this leadership chapter began in 2019, Sars emerged from a period of institutional breakdown that tested the very foundations of governance, integrity and public confidence.”

Trust grows

President Ramaphosa said public trust has grown in Sars in Kieswetter’s leadership. “This organisation stands as a shining example of global tax collection best practice,” he said.

“It is one of the most effective, best-run and trusted state institutions in our country. In just five years, public trust in SARS has grown from 48% to 75%.”

He added that Sars has played a role in the improvements in business ad investor confidence. “The regulatory environment is a key consideration for investors looking to bring their business to our country.

“They seek certainty in tax policy and honesty and efficiency in tax administration.”

