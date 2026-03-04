Joburg metro on a knife-edge

Masuku's election as deputy mayor and Treasury's warning reveal a city teetering between succession politics and financial collapse.

Johannesburg is a city on edge. The election of ANC regional chair Loyiso Masuku as deputy mayor and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s warning that National Treasury may step in are not routine developments.

They signal a government losing its grip. Deputy appointments are usually ceremonial, but Masuku’s rise comes in a city lurching from financial strain, service delivery collapse and political instability.

Treasury’s threat to take control of Joburg’s finances is a damning verdict on the city’s ability to govern itself. Together, these moves expose a city facing collapse.

Strong deputies are often appointed when confidence in the principal is shaky.

Mayor Dada Morero leads a city in visible decline. Residents endure erratic power, billing chaos and neglected streets.

Investors are nervous. Coalition politics remain fragile. Against this backdrop, the appointment of a politically savvy deputy raises uncomfortable questions: Is Masuku there to assist – or to prepare?

In volatile councils, mayors can fall quickly. A motion of no confidence, a coalition shift, or internal party re-evaluation can change leadership overnight.

When that happens, the deputy is the most convenient replacement. No by-election. No drawn-out succession battle. Just a smooth “transition”.

That makes Masuku’s appointment look less accidental and more strategic. It also risks weakening Morero’s authority.

Once insiders see a deputy as “mayor-in-waiting”, the centre of gravity shifts.

Councillors secure their bets. Officials adjust loyalties. Business stakeholders build new relationships.

There is another possibility: Masuku could become the de facto operational head while Morero carries the political title.

Deputies sometimes step into the governance vacuum when a mayor struggles to assert control.

If she takes charge of finances, infrastructure reform, or service delivery clean-up, she may end up doing the heavy lifting.

That would be an admission Joburg needed reinforcement. For residents, this is troubling.

The city does not need political chess moves. It needs working traffic lights, functioning water systems and credible financial management.

Instead, the appointment feeds the perception that Joburg’s leadership is bracing for change. That perception is reinforced by Treasury’s warning.

Joburg is not a struggling rural municipality with a tiny tax base. It is the country’s economic powerhouse.

If even this city cannot manage its books, what does that say about local governance?

Auditor-general reports have flagged irregular expenditure, weak controls and compliance failures.

Residents complain of inflated bills. Infrastructure maintenance is erratic. Financial credibility has been steadily eroded.

Now, national government is openly contemplating stepping in. That is extraordinary – and embarrassing.

Under the constitution, higher spheres of government can intervene when municipalities fail to fulfil their obligations.

For Joburg, such a move would amount to an admission officials cannot manage the city’s finances responsibly.

Supporters of intervention argue Treasury oversight could restore discipline. It might tighten procurement, improve transparency and curb wasteful spending. Markets could regain confidence.

But national takeovers often create confusion and turf wars. Councillors remain in office but lose authority.

Accountability becomes blurred. Residents are stuck with consequences.

More importantly, Treasury’s warning reflects a collapse of trust. Investors need predictable governance. Businesses need reliable billing. Residents need assurance that rates and taxes are not disappearing into a black hole.

The mere fact Treasury is considering stepping in tells markets that Joburg’s internal controls are not trusted.That damages the city’s reputation.

Joburg has the resources, talent pool and revenue base to function effectively. Its problems are not structural poverty. They are governance failures.

Unless credible leadership and financial discipline are restored urgently, the city risks humiliation under supervision and further erosion of public trust.

The real scandal is not that Treasury is considering action, nor that a deputy mayor is positioning for succession. It is that Joburg has given them reason to.

